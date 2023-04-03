Joint Task Force – Red Hill Announces New Defueling Dashboard on Webpage

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-Red Hill) announced today the addition of a new dashboard to its JTF-Red Hill webpage that provides a snapshot of progress made in the current defueling plan.



“The addition of the defueling dashboard to our webpage is an important step in our efforts to keep the public informed about our progress towards safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander JTF-Red Hill. “We are committed to transparency, and this new graphic allows us to share important information as new updates become available.”



The dashboard highlights key milestones that currently include the status of repairs, third-party quality validation progress, and upcoming events such as dewatering – a key milestone that removes water from the tanks to ensure quality of the fuel and to prevent corrosion, scheduled for mid-April.



JTF-Red Hill intends to update the graphic regularly and provide a brief overview of the progress made in the defueling process.



JTF-Red Hill is currently on plan to safely defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by June 2024.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with all federal, state and local government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely and in compliance with all applicable laws, policies and regulations.



The defueling dashboard can be accessed on the JTF-Red Hill webpage at https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/. The public is encouraged to check back regularly for updates on the overall defueling progress.

