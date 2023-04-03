Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    301 MXG Welcomes 20th CSAF at MOPY Ceremony

    301 MXG Welcomes 20th CSAF at MOPY Ceremony

    Photo By Senior Airman William Downs | Retired General Mark A. Welsh III, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks to...... read more read more

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas -- The 301st Fighter Wing Maintenance Group (MXG) held an annual Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on April 1, 2023.

    MPOY gives maintenance Citizen Reserve Airmen in attendance the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and hard work from the previous year.

    “We are celebrating maintenance excellence and our dedicated maintainers, ” said Lt. Col. Mary Lent, 301 MXG deputy commander. “They are the unsung heroes and we are here to celebrate them and all of their hard work.”

    The event welcomed distinguished guest Retired General Mark A. Welsh III, who formerly served as the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force (CSAF) and presently holds the position of Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

    Welsh, attended the ceremony as a guest speaker and shared a message about the nature of greatness.

    "Greatness doesn't start with an award; it's recognized by one. That's a really important point,” said Welsh. He goes on to stress that true greatness begins with performance, impact, hands-on leadership, and a commitment to excellence - qualities that the awards are intended to celebrate.

    Welsh concluded his speech by emphasizing the crucial role that military personnel play in protecting the freedom of their nation.

    “War is our business,” said Welsh. “It’s an ugly business, but for a nation of people to live free, somebody’s got to be good at it. That’s your job.”

    After, MXG leadership presented forty-five awards to recognize maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.

    MPOY winners for 2022 are listed below:

    Lance P. Sijan Award
    - Senior Enlisted: Master Sgt. Ernest Olivares


    General Leo Marquez Award (Aircraft Maintenance Category)
    - Airman: Senior Airman Susan E. Higueros
    - NCO: Tech. Sgt. Marc A. Rude
    - NCO: Tech. Sgt. Michael Deangelo Jr.(Active-Duty)
    - SNCO: Master Sgt. Ronald R. Barbarick
    - SNCO: Master Sgt. Joseph Cherry (Active-Duty)
    - Civilian Technician: Ryan Metts
    - Civilian Manager: Darryl Roland

    General Leo Marquez Award (Munitions/Missile Maintenance Category)
    - Airman: Senior Airmen Hossana M. Francia-Colon
    - Airman: Senior Airmen Seth Long (Active-Duty)
    - NCO: Tech. Sgt. Chevonne E. Charmant
    - NCO: Tech. Sgt. Bobbiejoe Eiland (Active Duty)
    - SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. David T. Hatton
    - SNCO: Master Sgt. Kevin Harvey( Active-Duty)
    - Civilian Technician: Dakota Daniel
    - Civilian Manager: Gene Gaspar

    General Lew Allen Award
    - SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Thomas P. Richardson
    - SNCO: Master Sgt. William Ingram (Active-Duty)
    - FGO: Maj. Kelly Ryan

    CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief Award
    - Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Hoffman
    - Senior Airmen Jaydon Aguon

    AFRC Outstanding Armament Systems of the Year
    - Technician: Tech. Sgt. Dalton W. King
    - Supervisor: Master Sgt. Charles C. Maldonado

    Load Crew of the Year
    - Staff Sgt. Hossana Francia, Senior Airman Vincent Bui, Senior Airman Dustin Duong

    Outstanding Munitions of the Year
    - Manager: Master Sgt. Randy C. Jiminez

    AFRC Maintenance Section of the Year
    - Fabrication Flight

    Maintenance Professional of the Year
    - Airman: Senior Airman Johnathan Demet
    - Airman: Senior Airman John A. Gephart (Active-Duty)
    - NCO: Tech. Sgt. Dalton King
    - SNCO: Master Sgt. Demetrius Hester

    Maintenance Support Professional of the Year
    - Airman: Airman 1st Class Jordyn Sibson
    - NCO: Staff Sgt. Aaron Middlebrooks
    - SNCO: Master Sgt. Kara Bayne

    Knuckle Buster of the Year
    - AMXS: Senior Airman Hannah Hudson
    - 24 FS: Staff Sgt. Antonio Cook
    - MXS: Master Sgt. David Andrews

    Outstanding Airman of the Year
    - Airman: Senior Airman Kristoffer Potts
    - NCO: Staff Sgt. Chevonne Charmant
    - SNCO: Seniors Master Sgt. Ross Robbins
    - FGO: Maj. Kelly Ryan

    Key Spouse of the Year
    - Diane Nemecek

    Regular Air Force Contributor of the Year
    - Tech. Sgt. Dustin Grantom

    Civilian of the Year
    - Cat 1: Cosme Gallegos
    - Cat 2: Rene Garcia
    - Cat 3: Felicia Ash

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 17:17
    Story ID: 441995
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 MXG Welcomes 20th CSAF at MOPY Ceremony, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    301 MXG Welcomes 20th CSAF at MOPY Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    301FW
    MPOY
    ReadyNow
    Retired General Mark A. Welsh III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT