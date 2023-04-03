301 MXG Welcomes 20th CSAF at MOPY Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman William Downs | Retired General Mark A. Welsh III, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman William Downs | Retired General Mark A. Welsh III, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks to maintainers at the annual Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony on April 1, 2023 at the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas. Welsh shared numerous stories of Airmen that impacted him over his military career and what makes a great leader with the 301st Fighter Wing Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Downs) see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas -- The 301st Fighter Wing Maintenance Group (MXG) held an annual Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on April 1, 2023.



MPOY gives maintenance Citizen Reserve Airmen in attendance the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and hard work from the previous year.



“We are celebrating maintenance excellence and our dedicated maintainers, ” said Lt. Col. Mary Lent, 301 MXG deputy commander. “They are the unsung heroes and we are here to celebrate them and all of their hard work.”



The event welcomed distinguished guest Retired General Mark A. Welsh III, who formerly served as the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force (CSAF) and presently holds the position of Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.



Welsh, attended the ceremony as a guest speaker and shared a message about the nature of greatness.



"Greatness doesn't start with an award; it's recognized by one. That's a really important point,” said Welsh. He goes on to stress that true greatness begins with performance, impact, hands-on leadership, and a commitment to excellence - qualities that the awards are intended to celebrate.



Welsh concluded his speech by emphasizing the crucial role that military personnel play in protecting the freedom of their nation.



“War is our business,” said Welsh. “It’s an ugly business, but for a nation of people to live free, somebody’s got to be good at it. That’s your job.”



After, MXG leadership presented forty-five awards to recognize maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.



MPOY winners for 2022 are listed below:



Lance P. Sijan Award

- Senior Enlisted: Master Sgt. Ernest Olivares





General Leo Marquez Award (Aircraft Maintenance Category)

- Airman: Senior Airman Susan E. Higueros

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Marc A. Rude

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Michael Deangelo Jr.(Active-Duty)

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Ronald R. Barbarick

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Joseph Cherry (Active-Duty)

- Civilian Technician: Ryan Metts

- Civilian Manager: Darryl Roland



General Leo Marquez Award (Munitions/Missile Maintenance Category)

- Airman: Senior Airmen Hossana M. Francia-Colon

- Airman: Senior Airmen Seth Long (Active-Duty)

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Chevonne E. Charmant

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Bobbiejoe Eiland (Active Duty)

- SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. David T. Hatton

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Kevin Harvey( Active-Duty)

- Civilian Technician: Dakota Daniel

- Civilian Manager: Gene Gaspar



General Lew Allen Award

- SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Thomas P. Richardson

- SNCO: Master Sgt. William Ingram (Active-Duty)

- FGO: Maj. Kelly Ryan



CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief Award

- Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Hoffman

- Senior Airmen Jaydon Aguon



AFRC Outstanding Armament Systems of the Year

- Technician: Tech. Sgt. Dalton W. King

- Supervisor: Master Sgt. Charles C. Maldonado



Load Crew of the Year

- Staff Sgt. Hossana Francia, Senior Airman Vincent Bui, Senior Airman Dustin Duong



Outstanding Munitions of the Year

- Manager: Master Sgt. Randy C. Jiminez



AFRC Maintenance Section of the Year

- Fabrication Flight



Maintenance Professional of the Year

- Airman: Senior Airman Johnathan Demet

- Airman: Senior Airman John A. Gephart (Active-Duty)

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Dalton King

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Demetrius Hester



Maintenance Support Professional of the Year

- Airman: Airman 1st Class Jordyn Sibson

- NCO: Staff Sgt. Aaron Middlebrooks

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Kara Bayne



Knuckle Buster of the Year

- AMXS: Senior Airman Hannah Hudson

- 24 FS: Staff Sgt. Antonio Cook

- MXS: Master Sgt. David Andrews



Outstanding Airman of the Year

- Airman: Senior Airman Kristoffer Potts

- NCO: Staff Sgt. Chevonne Charmant

- SNCO: Seniors Master Sgt. Ross Robbins

- FGO: Maj. Kelly Ryan



Key Spouse of the Year

- Diane Nemecek



Regular Air Force Contributor of the Year

- Tech. Sgt. Dustin Grantom



Civilian of the Year

- Cat 1: Cosme Gallegos

- Cat 2: Rene Garcia

- Cat 3: Felicia Ash