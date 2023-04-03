“Autism awareness, acceptance and support is important” shares Walter Reed medical expert

National Autism Awareness Month is observed annually as an opportunity to promote autism awareness and autism acceptance, and one Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) expert shares that our support is necessary.



“Understanding people with autism is important,” said Army Lt. Col. (Dr). Paul Patterson, WRNMMC Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics.



“Individuals with autism have unique strengths, abilities, and perspectives, where embracing them enriches the world around us.”

Each year more than 50,000 children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) transition to adulthood with more of an expectation for them to develop and maintain relationships.



Patterson shares, “this can be difficult for people with autism, and the differences may be perceived more the older a child becomes.”



ASD, which The White House recognized as “neurodiverse people,” is a biologically based neurodevelopmental disorder impairing an individual’s ability to communicate and interact with others.



“Neurodiversity is a different way of thinking, learning, and processing information,” shared Patterson. “Most neurodiverse people live and work in their communities.”



No two autistic individuals are the same; however, raising awareness, acceptance, and support “makes a difference in helping them navigate various environments, including social, educational, and employment settings,” said Patterson.



In a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden, he encouraged Americans to “learn more about the experiences of autistic people from autistic people, and to build more welcoming and inclusive communities to support people with autism.”



Patterson ended with “those diagnosed can have a range of strengths and challenges that require different levels of support, while also allowing them to feel safe and confident in their neurodiversity.”



To learn more and help raise awareness about autism, visit www.hhs.gov/programs/topic-sites/autism/index.html.

