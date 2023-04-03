Team Charleston brings the future faster with ARTEMIS

The 14th, 15th, and 16th Airlift Squadrons and the 437th Operational Support Squadron took part in a functional test for the up-and-coming replacement of the Aviation Resource Management System during a small group tryout here throughout March.



Headquarters Air Force Operations Digital Enterprise Directorate officials met with 437th Air Wing members to discuss and gather feedback on the upcoming Air Resource Tool Enterprise Mission Information System, or ARTEMIS, which is set to replace the legacy system.



ARMS is the current system used by the U.S. Air Force to track training, medical currency and flight hours for over 68,000 aviators across all air frames. Every aviation system in the force is managed by ARMS.



“ARMS is an antiquated system,” said Lt. Col. Theodore Shanks, HAF Operations Digital Enterprise Directorate deputy director. “It’s not very functional. Parts of the system are obsolete and not what we need for the future high-end fight.”



While it’s considered a staple amongst flying units, it’s also known to be an outdated system, since its last major re-code was in the 1990s. The lapse in modernization and the inability to adjust specifics within ARMS are two of the primary reasons behind the development of ARTEMIS.



“This effort is a radically new way we’re trying to develop these systems,” Shanks said. “We’re using an agile software development system.”



The agile software development process is significantly faster than the previous software developments used by the Air Force because it addresses a different function of the software every two weeks, and allows product owners and users to be actively involved in that process.



Team Charleston’s airlift squadrons participated in several beta tests of the ongoing program, allowing the creators to receive genuine feedback from future users in a unique way.



Currently, Team Charleston’s airlift squadrons use about 10 different systems to run a single mission. ARTEMIS would centralize these systems and simplify operations for the aviation resource management community, the primary users of ARMS.



“Once ARTEMIS is live here at Charleston, it would really streamline a lot of our processes,” said Maj. Kirby Wedan, 14th Airlift Squadron director of staff. “That’s why it’s so important for us to be able to give input on what we actually need and what kind of program we want to use.”



ARTEMIS is intended to have a phased introduction into the operational Air Force beginning in September, just 12 months after its initial contract write-up.



“The phases can go from aircraft to aircraft, then base to base, and then community to community,” Shanks said. “With each of those phases, we’ll take the feedback, and then feed it back into the development.”



Each phase will allow the development team to understand more about what the user wants out of the system, which in return will help ARTEMIS contain functions users need now and later in the future.



“I think from an end user’s perspective it was really beneficial to take part in these early stages of testing and feedback for ARTEMIS,” Wedan said. “Our squadrons and crews really valued this opportunity to help develop this program.”

