USO visits Devens RFTA



By Jaz Levario

Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Public Affairs

April 1, 2023



DEVENS, Mass. – The United Services Organization commonly known as the USO visited Devens RFTA on April 1 to show their support.



Devens RFTA special staff meet with members of the USO, Westover Air Base, recently to discuss how they could establish more of a presence at Devens RFTA. Gillian Begin, USO Center Operations and Programs Manager informed the team that during a recent realignment within the local USO, Devens RFTA now falls in her purview, and she is eager to work together.

The USO mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.

“We think it’s great to have a relationship with the USO that has been providing morale and recreation services since February of 1941. I have photos of my father at a show during WWII and my older brother at a show with his fellow Marines in Vietnam. From Bob Hope to Marilyn Monroe and later Anne Margaret, The USO has always lived up to the motto “We go where they Go” Now we have them at Devens RFTA,” said Joe Cunningham, Army Community Service Specialist.



The USO mobile team of volunteers set up at the gate on Devens RFTA main post and handed out a variety of snacks for Soldiers to enjoy during Battle Assembly. Devens RFTA and the USO are working together to have more events like this on the installation.

“The Care Packs are distributed as a token of thanks for serving and filled with snacks for their enjoyment. The bags are reusable on military gear as a lasting reminder that the USO is there to support every season of military commitment,” said Gillian.

Whether it’s a mobile ice cream truck or a pop up USO entertainment event in the barracks day room. The USO and Devens RFTA is here to serve those serving the nation. Be on the lookout for more events and stay connected with USAG Devens RFTA on both Facebook and Instagram.

Devens RFTA is the premier military installation in New England and the Total Force's primary choice to meet current and emerging requirements.





