    “READY, SET, GO!”: U.S. MARINES HOST HALF-MARATHON

    3, NORWAY

    03.18.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    The Marines are currently deployed to Norway as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 which focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners.

    In addition to the required training being conducted as part of the deployment, the Marines of 2d Combat Engineer Battalion decided to coordinate a half-marathon to further enhance their lethality and combat effectiveness. “We are taking training in the cold seriously at 2d CEB and will use every opportunity to get out into the environment that we can,” said 1st Lt. Zach Cook, combat engineer and NATO Winter Instructor, 2d Combat Engineer Battalion.

    The Marines planned and coordinated the 21,097-meter race, which was executed immediately following the 10-day field training exercise Joint Viking. “The work and support from the Marines and companies made the half-marathon a truly enjoyable event for the participants,” said 1st Lt. Lance Angulo, combat engineer 2d Combat Engineer Battalion.

    Exercise Joint Viking took place as part of Marine Rotational Force-Europe 23.1 to demonstrate North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance’s warfighting capabilities.

    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 15:10
