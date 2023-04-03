Doc Jargon: Food words make mess in modern warrior restaurant setting

Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m asking you this question even though I know times have changed and so have the terms. I served a full career in the military and retired quite a few years ago. Though I’m not in anymore, I often come to the post to take care of medical appointments, do some grocery shopping and whatnot. I find it refreshing to be around the Soldiers serving today and enjoy it so much when I get a chance to chat with one or two. I can tell you, there are some new words in the military lingo these days.



When I was in the military, we used to go to the mess hall for chow. In the last few years I’ve heard the Soldiers talk about going to the “deeFak” for their meals. Now, I hear the Soldiers say that they go to Warrior Restaurants.



I understand that language changes rapidly in the military. I’m really interested in learning how we came to call it a mess hall and chow back in my day.



Sincerely,

Retired and Refreshed





Dear Retired and Refreshed,



Times do change but within the heart of a Soldier is always a place for the Soldier life. We are glad you use Fort Riley services and that you enjoy interacting with the Soldiers you meet when you come on post.



The words have indeed changed. “Deefak” is the way Soldiers pronounce DFAC and that stands for dining facility. However, that term too is now out of date. Our culinary professionals are on a career track that can earn them certification as chefs. So, the upgrade in training and certification warrants the update in terminology to Warrior Restaurant.



As for your other words, there are a few stories about how they came to be. For chow, I found reference to the phrases by Chinese and British people when attempting to communicate in British colonies. They used a simplified blend of languages called Pidgin English and a book of it was published for military use. The simplified lingo was active from 1785 to 1795.



A version of it came with the men and women from China who worked on U.S. railroads. The term came to mean food — any food — even though it was a derivative of the Chinese word for fry.

As for the word mess, it originates from an English word in the 14th century that was defined as a serving of food or a meal. The word’s Latin root is “missus” which means a placing.



So, there you have it — where the words came from and where we are now with the language. It looks like a long leap, but I guess the important part is that our Soldiers are fed well.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:53 Story ID: 441948 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doc Jargon: Food words make mess in modern warrior restaurant setting, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.