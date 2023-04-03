Fort Sill Soldiers and Army Recruiting Battalion partner with NBA Thunder for Military Appreciation Game

Oklahoma City, OK - Soldiers from Fort Sill and the Army Recruiting Battalion from Oklahoma City joined forces with the Oklahoma City NBA Thunder to host a Military Appreciation game on Tuesday, March 28.



As basketball fans entered the arena of the Paycom Center, displayed were the Field Artillery's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS, and the Air Defense Artillery's Avenger systems.



Col. Michael Stewart, 434th FAB Commander, administered the Oath of Enlistment to a group of future Soldiers with the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion of Oklahoma City.

Speaking about the future Soldiers, Stewart said, "I'm tremendously proud of everyone standing here, ready to join the Army today. I'm proud to get to serve with them."



During the event, Stewart also spoke to future Soldiers and family members in attendance about the Soldier referral program. He explained how the program allows Soldiers to receive promotion points and a ribbon for referring someone to the Army.



He encouraged family members to assist the future Soldiers in bringing people interested in joining. "We need more Soldiers in the Army," said Stewart.

As game time approached, the rappelling team of drill sergeants Staff Sgt. Jeremy Chapman and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Lane from the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, who instruct basic trainees on rappelling, dropped from the catwalk high above the basketball court of the Paycom Center, landing at center court to the crowd's cheers.



The 77th Army Band had a few moments to play music and excite the crowd.



"I feel privileged to share the Army experience with Oklahomans," said Virginia Aid, Fort Sill Community Relations Liaison. "The outpouring of gratitude from fans was heartening and well-deserved."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:43 Story ID: 441932 Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill Soldiers and Army Recruiting Battalion partner with NBA Thunder for Military Appreciation Game, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.