    Regensburg bishop connects with Hohenfels team members

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Story by Christina Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – The bishop from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Regensburg, Rudolf Voderholzer, visited U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria March 30, 2023 at Hohenfels, Germany.

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Joel Panzer, the Catholic community chaplain for Hohenfels, met with Voderholzer, showing the bishop the chapel and introducing him and his party to the Religious Support Office staff.

    Panzer talked about the chapel’s services, the upcoming vacation bible school and more.

    After visiting with the RSO, Voderholzer met the fire chief Günter Stöckl and staff of the fire department and took a tour of the fire station. Voderholzer and his staff then took a windshield tour of the garrison cantonment to gain insight into the complexity and scope of the training and support mission of the Hohenfels Training Area.

    For more on the Religious Support Office at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, visit the Religious Support Office page at https://home.army.mil/bavaria/index.php/chaplain.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Hometown: REGENSBURG, BY, DE
