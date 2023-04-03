Regensburg bishop connects with Hohenfels team members

Photo By Christina Wilson | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The bishop from the Roman Catholic...... read more read more Photo By Christina Wilson | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The bishop from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Regensburg, Rudolf Voderholzer, and his staff talk to members of the fire protection team at Hohenfels. Volderholzer toured the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria cantonment March 30, 2023 to gain insight into the complexity and scope of the training and support mission of the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Wilson, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – The bishop from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Regensburg, Rudolf Voderholzer, visited U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria March 30, 2023 at Hohenfels, Germany.



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Joel Panzer, the Catholic community chaplain for Hohenfels, met with Voderholzer, showing the bishop the chapel and introducing him and his party to the Religious Support Office staff.



Panzer talked about the chapel’s services, the upcoming vacation bible school and more.



After visiting with the RSO, Voderholzer met the fire chief Günter Stöckl and staff of the fire department and took a tour of the fire station. Voderholzer and his staff then took a windshield tour of the garrison cantonment to gain insight into the complexity and scope of the training and support mission of the Hohenfels Training Area.



For more on the Religious Support Office at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, visit the Religious Support Office page at https://home.army.mil/bavaria/index.php/chaplain.