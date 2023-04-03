WBAMC Simulation lab brings real-time training for K9 intervention

Medical Soldiers with the 528th Hospital Center conducted military working dog familiarization and intervention training on March 23, 2023, in the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Simulation Laboratory and Center.



Military emergency room physicians, nurses, medics, techs and surgeons with 10th and 745th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments trained on how to evaluate an acutely injured military working dog, and also practiced different medical scenarios experienced in a combat zone with injured MWDs.



“I expect my team to become more familiar with interventions that are similar to that of humans as well as dogs,” said U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Smith, commander, 745th FRSD. “Military working dogs are Soldiers as well. They are on the front lines and most likely we could experience an MWD encounter in our trauma setting. It’s good to familiarize ourselves with something like this.”



The scenario was a military working dog involved in an IED blast. As the team worked on the simulation dog-mannequin, a WBAMC veterinarian staff member evaluated and guided their tasks when treating an injured MWD. Both FRSDs involve surgeons that would come into contact first with an injured MWD, as their mission is to be in a combat zone.



“The mannequins move, breathe, make sounds, and we respond to what we would see in the real world. Their vital signs also change, and our Soldiers react to the vitals signs as they would down range,” said U.S. Army Maj. Robert Carter, commander, 10th FRSD.



The dog-mannequin was moved to the simulation operation room, where the medical team continued life-saving support.

“We are all about staying up to date on current medical practices and broadening our knowledge of how to be the best of what we do,” said Smith.



“WBAMC simulation center is excellent,” said Carter. “They provide top-notch simulation care that we get to take advantage of. To be able to get our team together to work together on our processes to make sure we are getting high-fidelity mannequin training, just like we would hope to see when we are deployed, just so we are comfortable when its on a real patient.”

