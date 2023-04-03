Marines take part in the ANGLICO Basic Course

Photo By Lance Cpl. Trent Henry | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trent Holton, a transmissions system operator with 9th...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Trent Henry | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trent Holton, a transmissions system operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sights into the common laser range finder-integrated capability system as part of a call-for-fire practical application class during the ANGLICO Basic Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 8, 2023. ABC graduates will depart as technically and tactically proficient Marines capable of making sound decisions in complex operational situations and with a baseline understanding of ANGLICO mission-specific skill sets, regardless of military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – As the sun sets over Camp Pendleton, a group of Marines stand ready to climb aboard an MH-60S Seahawk to fast rope back to the landing pad from a height of 40 feet. After two weeks of intensive training during 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Basic Course 1-23, the event signified the last step the Marines take before becoming basically-trained “Anglicans.” The Marines who pass the final evaluation have successfully enhanced their knowledge in the history, tactics, procedures, and physical standards that have become a part of the Anglican legacy.



The ANGLICO Basic Course exposes the newly-joined Marines to the basic skills required of all ANGLICO Marines. ABC provides a baseline understanding from which supporting arms liaison teams, firepower control teams and headquarters Marines can build upon to accomplish the overarching goal of the unit.



“ABC was designed to allow students to demonstrate their physical toughness as as well as their academic abilities,” said Capt. Reginald Walker, the director of the course. “For this reason, different students will find different parts of this course more or less challenging based on their personal strengths and weaknesses.”



ABC not only trains current ANGLICO personnel to allow them to become more effective at their skillset, but also showcases the capabilities of ANGLICO to Marines that are outside of the unit. Regardless of military occupational specialty, ABC graduates will demonstrate competency in higher-level Marine Corps training and knowledge than the average Marine.



“I now have the baseline knowledge and understanding to participate in exercises involving those subjects as well as confidence to call in, for example, a nine-line when the situation calls for one,” said Cpl. Ellie Rutan, a data systems administrator with 1st ANGLICO.



According to Walker, the biggest difficulty in establishing the course was tailoring events to the wide audience and skillset of every ANGLICO Marine.



“We used the Marine Corps Planning Process and built upon the foundation of ABC from previous years,” said Walker. “Once we identified what training we wanted to implement, we modified the schedule to accommodate these changes. We held weekly operational planning meetings with all the instructors and representatives from each section in order to make sure we acknowledge and cover all aspects of the curriculum.”



The course is executed in two distinct phases. Phase one is the academic phase and consists of one week of learning in a classroom environment where Marines attain baseline knowledge on calling for fire, close-air support, patrolling and basic radio communications.



“ABC was a basic introduction to many of the tactical skills I've desired to learn throughout my enlistment,” said Rutan. “It showed me areas of improvement I need in order to have the proficiency with those skills in a combat scenario.”



Phase two is comprised of several graded events that build upon the skills taught to Marines in phase one and applies those skills in a tactical environment. Marines in the course are taught advanced land navigation techniques, fast rope, and patrolling.



“The training improves lethality and lowers casualties by improving Marines’ fire support capabilities and providing a wider breadth of knowledge to Marines that otherwise wouldn’t be exposed to this type of training,” said Walker.