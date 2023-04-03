April 2023 Command Message: It Takes a Community

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As one who spent over 15 years on this installation, I can attest to our culture here. We train hard, we work hard, we help each other when needed, we cry together, we celebrate together, and we laugh together. It is the people who made this installation what it is today – it is part of the culture of this community. In just a few months, we will undergo one of the most incredible events in the history of this installation – and on June 2, we will redesignate from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.



While the name redesignation is a monumental change, it doesn’t impact who we are as a community. No matter the name, it has always been and always will be the people who make this installation. Just as the people made Fort Bragg great, it is the people who will make Fort Liberty even greater.



A big part of becoming greater is tackling problem areas head-on and implementing policies targeted at making this the best and safest community.



Increased speeding penalties went into place on April 1. We are taking a gradual and deliberate approach to this issue. We will monitor the impact of the new penalties and implement additional steps as needed.



As a community, we must slow down. It is up to each of us to take on the personal responsibility to do what is right for our community, our neighbors, our coworkers, and our Families.



As a garrison, we need our community members to take on the personal responsibility to help us make the installation better. When you see an issue, please put in work orders through ArMA or the Resident Portal. If you see trash, please pick it up if as you are out and about.



We invite you to attend our monthly Community Action Council, which takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Iron Mike Conference Center. The CAC is an open forum where installation partners give brief updates on programs and activities. Still, more importantly, it is a place where community members can engage these same partners to get answers and solutions to problems on the installation. Feel free to submit any issues or concerns before the meeting so we can address your concerns.



Submit Issues for discussion to the Fort Bragg Paraglide Facebook page through ICE comment cards or by emailing usarmy.bragg.imcom-hq.mbx.fort-bragg-army-community-service@army.mil.



Your submissions lead to real change and help us know what areas need re-evaluation. Together we can make this a great and safe place to live, recreate, work and grow.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:

• CG Golf Scramble – April 7

• Easter Brunch – April 9

• Lifeguard + Waterfront Certification Course – April 9-12

• Get Golf Ready – April 11, 13, 18 & 20

• Eggstravaganza – April 12

• Arbor Days: Soldier Recovery Unit – April 12

• 1-2-3 Paint: Planet Earth – April 13

• Alpha/Bravo Golf Challenge – April 15

• 2023 High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony – April 17

• EFMP Social Skills Game Night – April 18

• S.T.E.A.M.: Super Spy – April 19

• Wine and Golf – April 20

• BOSS Tactical Laser-Tag – April 20

• EFMP Play Mornings – April 21

• Fort Bragg Mud Run – April 22

• Ukulele Jamboree – April 24

• Handiwork with BOSS: Make a Leather Belt – April 28

• Super Saturday Bingo – April 29

• WAMC Maternity Fair – April 29

• Sew What: Pet Bandanas – May 2

• Fort Bragg Fair – May 3-14