Fun walk kicks off military child month

Photo By Robert Timmons | Pierce Terrace Elementary Scchool students blow bubbles during the school's fun walk and bubble celebration to honor the Month of the Military Child, April 3. Department of Defense Education Activity Schools hold events throughout the month to bring awareness to the challenges military children face.

“This month, we honor the over 2 million children of our service members and veterans, whose support and sacrifice help keep our military strong and our nation secure,” wrote President Joe Biden in a proclamation declaring April the Month of the Military Child. “These young Americans already understand what it means to serve, shouldering the unique demands of military life with courage and tenacity.”



Students, their parents, and school faculty wore purple and walked around the Pierce Terrace Elementary School campus during a fun walk and bubble celebration, April 3. The walk was the first MOMC celebration on post.



Students blew bubbles, cheered and laughed among friends after completing the short walk.



Col. Ryan Hanson, Fort Jackson garrison commander, said the event part of “a monthlong celebration to really recognize our young children” and their sacrifices.



The month honors the unique challenges military children face each day. The more than 1.6 million military children face many challenges and unique experiences because of their parents’ service. Military children move often making it difficult to make lasting friend. They may have also have one or both their parents deploy or work long hours.



MOMC is represented by a dandelion.



“That flower represents a military child,” said Robert Battey, Pierce Terrace principal. “That’s because it comes from anywhere, plants its roots and thrives. That’s true of our children.”



“They really do have a special life and sometimes we don’t see it because its transparent,” Hanson said.



Pierce Terrace and the rest of Department of Defense Education Activity schools, including C.C. Pinckney Elementary School on post hold multiple events to honor military children throughout April.



Battey said it is special to work with military children.



“We are here for the military children,” he said. “That’s why we exist. So, it’s our job to support families through their trials and tribulations and successes that they experienced.”