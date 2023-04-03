Senior Commander inspires next generation of Soldiers

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal’s senior commander emphasized all the Army has to offer at the Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium ROTC, JROTC and Future Soldier Luncheon at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 30.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, who also serves as Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general, gave advice and encouragement to the nearly 200 college and high school students in attendance.



“The Army is a profession where you can find your purpose and can truly ‘Be All You Can Be,’” said Mohan as the event’s keynote speaker.



Throughout his remarks, Mohan reflected on his time in the ROTC program and his experiences with the Army. He explained how the Army took a “small-town kid” from North Carolina and developed him into the leader he is today.



“I am a proud product of ROTC… I still remember what it was like to sit at events like this. It has been non-stop adventure ever since,” Mohan said. “Throughout my own service, I have had the opportunity to travel the world, work with the best of the best, and accomplish things I would have never imagined.”



Mohan also talked about specific opportunities the Army provides to future Soldiers, including multiple fields and military occupation specialties.



“The Army offers unlimited possibilities to discover your passions, pursue your purpose and build lifelong community,” said Mohan. “There are more than 200 ways to serve as a Soldier. The Army has cybersecurity, science, combat forces, aviation, medicine, law, sustainment and more.”



During the luncheon, Mohan ceremonially enlisted three new Soldiers into the Army, and offered a word of encouragement.



“To our future Soldiers who will take their oath of enlistment today, with less than 100 words, you are about to embark on the most exciting adventure of your life. I’m not going to tell you every day will be easy, but it will be worth it,” he said.



Mohan also presented New Century High School Cadet Lt. Col. Philip Altman the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement for academic and JROTC achievements throughout his high school career.



Mohan closed with a focus on the Army’s greatest asset- it’s people.



“Our strength does not come from things like tanks or artillery shells or helicopters. It comes from our people. It will come from the Soldier sitting next to you. Work hard, every day, to make yourself worthy to be in such company, to be in such a profession,” he said.

