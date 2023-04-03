The 6th ARW welcomes home re-deployers with Operation Homecoming

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing held a celebration for Airmen returning from deployment, March 30, 2023.



The event, named Operation Homecoming, served as an opportunity for Airmen and their families to reconnect following their recent deployment.



“We wanted to put on an event that was just as much for the family as it is for the service member,” said Master Sgt. Daniella Clements, 6th Maintenance Group superintendent. “The intent behind Operation Homecoming was to reverse the roles, give families an opportunity to go through mock deployment lines, climb onboard a KC-135 and many more activities.”



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Stewart, 6th Maintenance Group analysis plans and scheduling section chief and Operation Homecoming committee member, described the event as a chance for children to engulf themselves in the deployed location with a little bit of fun mixed in. Featured in the event was a bouncy house, easter egg hunt, go-karts and free toy bar sponsored by Blue Star Families.



The event provided an opportunity for Airmen deployed together to reconnect over food and drinks provided by United Service Organizations volunteers.



“I came to support all the men and women that I was deployed with at Al Udeid Air Base,” said 1st Lt. Andrew Setrin, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot. “It’s a heartwarming feeling knowing we have so many people that support us.”



Operation Homecoming was brought together through the efforts of personnel from sections all across the base. The event enabled team MacDill to demonstrate the wing's appreciation for the re-deployers and their families.



According to the event organizers, this is the first of many celebrations for returning deployers with the goal being to have an event every quarter.



The 6th ARW thanks all their service members and their families for the sacrifices they make throughout their military career. The support of military families serves as the backbone for the 6th ARW’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere.

