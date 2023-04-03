238th Regiment Change of Command

GREENVILLE, Ky. – U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Philip Robinson assumed command of the 238th Regiment from Col. L. Allen Joiner during a change-of-command ceremony held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, Greenville, Ky., March 31, 2023.



Joiner will travel to Scott Airforce Base, Ill. as the FORSCOM Liaison Officer for the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC). Joiner took command of the 238th Regiment in April 2021, but he has served as a member of the 238th Regiment for nine years.



“During the nine years I have been here, we have gone from an M-Day supported schoolhouse teaching about 80 students a year to a full-time schoolhouse with full-time instructors teaching nearly 500 students a year,” Joiner said. “Upon assignment here at the regiment, you quickly realize how great it feels to teach the next generation of Army leaders. The passion is addictive. It takes professionals to do this and keep doing this and I can confidently say those proven professionals are standing before us today.”



Robinson is a native of Louisville, Ky., and began his military career in 1996 as an enlisted Soldier in the 202nd Army Band. He commissioned into the aviation branch in 1999. He has completed multiple combat and operational deployments that include Afghanistan and Iraq. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Logistics and is a faculty instructor at the U.S. Army War College.



Robinson thanked senior leadership for the opportunity to command the 238th Regiment.



“Before us stands a stellar team of professionals,” he remarked. “The 238th Regiment is already the best Regional Training Institute in the nation. Command Sgt. Maj. Fairchild and I will ensure the nation knows it. I am proud and honored to become a member of the 238th Regiment. Together we will mentor a new generation of Soldiers to be ‘Always a Leader!’”



The 238th Regiment trains officer candidates and warrant officer candidates, along with Field Artillery Basic and Advanced Leadership courses.

