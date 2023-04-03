The 505th Signal Brigade conducts Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, Spc....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, Spc. Shane Mason from the 98th Signal Battalion, Sgt. Jonathan May from the 319th Signal Battalion, and Lt. Col. Theodore Forbes, 505th Signal Brigade deputy commander, announce the winners of the Best Warrior Competition at the Taylor Hall U.S. Army Reserve Center, March 28 through 31. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition overseen by the Department of the Army as a means of identifying and recognizing Soldiers in active, special operations, National Guard and Reserve components of the United States Army. see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS – Hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, Soldiers throughout the 505th Signal Brigade footprint, including Soldiers from the 98th and 319th Signal Battalions, traveled to Las Vegas to compete in a Best Warrior Competition, at the Taylor Hall U.S. Army Reserve Center, March 28 through 31.



The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition overseen by the Department of the Army as a means of identifying and recognizing Soldiers in active, special operations, National Guard and Reserve components of the United States Army. These units traveled many miles to prove their excellence.



“The Best Warrior Competition tests our Soldiers’ basic soldiering skills to move, shoot and communicate. This measures proficiency, builds readiness and comradery,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Milligan. “Our Soldiers will assess technical and tactical proficiency, featuring a multitude of different fitness and combat related events, ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons assessments.”



During the four-day competition, participants are tested on their Army aptitude, conquering urban warfare simulations, board interviews with a Command Sergeant Major board, dressed in the ASUs, physical fitness tests, written exams, warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment, and a 12-mile ruck march. All of the Soldiers gave their all in their efforts.



Among the Soldiers who participated in this competition were Sgt. Jonathan May and Spc. Christian Alvarado from the 319th Signal Battalion, and Spc. Shane Mason from the 98th Signal Battalion. Sgt. May became the 505th Signal Brigade Best Warrior, while Spc. Mason became the junior Best Warrior in the noncommissioned officer category.



“How many Americans get a chance to serve their country and even fewer get a chance to complete in this event,” said Spc. Mason. “I look forward to the next level of competition and winning there too.”



Many of the Soldiers who competed in this event had already competed in company and battalion level competitions. The winners of this event will go on to compete at the 335th Signal Command level, then on to the U.S. Army Reserve Command level, and final to the Department of the Army level.



The heavy lifting was done by Command Sgt. Maj. Yesenia Cooper, 98th Signal Battalion command sergeant major, Master Sgt. Raul Zepeda, 505th Signal Brigade S3, and Sgt. Braxton Cartwright, 505th Signal Brigade signal technician, who was given an Army Achievement Medal for his dedication.



“The Best Warrior Competition is important because it provides Soldiers and junior NCOs the opportunity to train and challenge themselves for an opportunity to be recognized as the Best Warrior of the echelon in which they are competing. It also provides the Soldier’s leadership the opportunity to teach, coach, and mentor their Soldier or NCO and prepare them for the rigors of the competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Cooper.



The 505th Signal Brigade deploys to conduct mission command and provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units to install, operate, maintain, secure and defend the Department of Defense Information Network, which are communications in support of the Theater Army and United Land Operations.