Defense Public Health celebrates National Public Health Week

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. -- Every year health organizations around the country celebrate National Public Health Week, sponsored by the American Public Health Association, focusing on public health issues that impact their communities. Defense Public Health is joining the celebration, held April 3–9, and also marking a significant year of transition and transformation for Defense Health Agency Public Health.



During the 2023 calendar year, military and civilian staff from the Army, Navy and Air Force public health teams are bringing their talents and capabilities to a transformed organization that is laser focused on supporting the readiness of all service members through Defense Public Health.



“Our ultimate goal is to improve public health services across the military health system,” said Rear Adm. Brandon Taylor, director of DHA Public Health. “DHA public health strives to protect the health of the joint force from disease and deliver quality public health care across the Department of Defense.”



Defense Public Health is celebrating National Public Health Week but putting a military twist on the overall theme for 2023: Learn the Ropes of Public Health.



“We want to showcase how Defense Public Health and other military health resources support the readiness of service members,” said Army Col. Alisa Wilma, Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen director. “A rope is made up of several sections blended to create a united object.”



The overall theme consists of seven daily topics, each topic being an aspect of Public Health that supports the readiness of all service members:



• Monday: Community

• Tuesday: Violence Prevention

• Wednesday: Sexual Health

• Thursday: Mental Health

• Friday: Deployment Health

• Saturday: Accessibility

• Sunday: Food & Nutrition



Throughout the week, Defense Public Health will be promoting National Public Health Week with a social media campaign highlighting the daily themes as well as staff wellness activities, games and events designed to celebrate good health and the joint public health mission.



Help support this year’s campaign by following DCPH-A on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also keep up with all of this year’s DCPH-A health campaigns by visiting the DCPH-A website.



The Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen advances Joint Force health protection with agile public health enterprise solutions in support of the National Defense Strategy.



NOTE: The mention of any non-federal entity and/or its products is for informational purposes only, and not to be construed or interpreted, in any manner, as federal endorsement of that non-federal entity or its products.