Conference of European Training Centers 23

JOINT FORCE TRAINING CENTRE, Bydgoszcz, Poland (March 29, 2023) – More than 70 senior military leaders from NATO and partner nations across Europe met for the annual conference of European Training Centers, co-hosted by 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) and NATO’s Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC), at the JFTC in Bydgoszcz, Poland, March 28-29, 2023.



Since the inception of the conference by 7ATC in 2016, this is the first year that it is being held in a training center outside of Germany.



The conference provides an opportunity for leaders of NATO Ally and partner nations from across Europe to discuss modern strategies and innovations, reinforce bonds, and improve training across the joint-force across in Europe.



“Training is very, very important, and everybody can see it,” said Maj. Gen. Norbert Wagner, JFTC Commander. “Every one of us will have a lot of pressure because everybody wants to have more and more readiness and intensive training. And so, we have to set priorities and see how we can manage this. So thank you for having this conference.”



Over 70 guests attended the conference, both in-person and online, to listen to subject matter experts from across the joint force speaking on current and relevant issues, as well as to discuss strategies to improve the quality of multinational training amongst partners and Allies.



“I just want to reiterate Gen. Hilbert’s remarks that this is a European conference, and who that is,” said Maj. James Whitney, on behalf of Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, 7ATC Commander. “It's us. Here we are – 80 field grade and higher officers and noncommissioned officers in attendance from 27 countries. This is our highest attendance yet, and we are looking to grow.”



Topics of discussion for the conference included: OpFor methodology, solving recurring challenges to multinational training, adjusting training for emerging tactics observed in the Russia-Ukraine War, and improving interoperability in the modern era of warfighting.



In addition to the organized sessions, attendees were given time for discussion amongst themselves to go into depth on the topics they wanted to know more about, as well as tighten bonds between countries.



“I told you yesterday evening how important I think the side talks are,” said Wagner, addressing the conference. “Because you see somebody you have never met before, you listen to an organization you have never heard about, or an ongoing event and you're astonished that that thing is ongoing. But you have the opportunity to talk to somebody and discuss it, network, and get more insights.”



Multinational events such as the CETC serve to strengthen members of the joint force in Europe through unification under common goals, building bonds of trust, and always improving the quality of training.



“The center of gravity of NATO is cohesion, and to strengthen it by doing such a conference – that's a step forward," said Wagner.