MIRC Hosts Senior Leader Forum

Over 30 leaders gathered at here for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s senior leader forum.



This three-day event from March 3 to 5 served as an opportunity for leaders to discuss operations and training, solutions to challenges, observe training resources and enablers, and highlight examples of training that enable units to build combat power.



“We have to shift the way we think about how we’re going to do military intelligence,” said MIRC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Joseph Dziezynski in his opening remarks of the event.



“You’re not going to fall in on beautiful buildings with high-speed internet, TVs, and air conditioning. We have to understand what it’s like to be in an austere environment.”



Discussions on readiness, recruitment, and balancing civilian and Army Reserve duties were held in an open forum.



“You can't have trained units if you don’t have any people in them,” said MIRC Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Major Brian Bertazon in the open discussion.



“We’re knife fighting for the country’s best talent amongst the other military services. We need to find out how to provide the world class experience that our Soldiers deserve.”



Brigade command teams provided their training briefs through in-depth commander to commander dialogues. The MIRC headquarters staff provided round robin-type circuits of one-on-one meetings for leaders on topics including, but not limited to, equal opportunity, suicide prevention, and inspector general procedures.



Leaders also had an opportunity to see what Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst had to offer as far as training opportunities. Leaders received briefings at the Mission Training Complex and Medical Simulation Training Center of their capabilities to support unit training.



The MIRC provides deployable forces and vital support that enable intelligence operations, expeditionary missions, and international engagement. Formed in 2005 as the U.S. Army Reserve’s first functional command, the MIRC has provided operational intelligence support to nearly every national intelligence agency and combatant command while simultaneously conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations in support of Army service component commands and worldwide contingency operations.

