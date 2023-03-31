Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA Supplements Comms, Logistics Discussions Between U.S., Japan

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright | Brig. Gen. James B. Wellons, deputy commander, United States Forces Japan, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright | Brig. Gen. James B. Wellons, deputy commander, United States Forces Japan, speaks during the Sasakawa Peace Foundation US-Japan NEXT Alliance Initiative conference At the USFJ headquarters on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2023. The SPF established the NEXT Alliance Initiative to allow for more liaison points for policymakers and subject matter experts from the U.S. and Japan, allowing participants from the Government of Japan, U.S. Embassy Tokyo, United States Forces Japan, and other organizations, to build upon the already solid planning and information sharing routines that the alliance utilizes daily. see less | View Image Page

The U.S.-Japan Alliance has grown and endured for more than six decades, evolving with the countries’ advancements and adapting to the ever-fluid security environment both in the region and across the globe. Yet while this ironclad partnership is the blueprint for other alliances and makes up the foundation of a multinational bulwark against neighboring coercive nations, it’s capability cannot remain stagnant.



“What you’re doing is providing accelerant to areas we’re endeavoring to improve in,” said Brig. Gen. James B. Wellons, deputy commander, United States Forces Japan. “Any tool in bettering our communication, planning and readiness with our Japanese partners is immeasurably valuable in this day and age. We’re already great, but we can always get better.”



What Wellons refers to is the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA’s US-Japan NEXT Alliance Initiative conference, a forum for bilateral dialogue, networking, and development of joint recommendations that helps supplement growth and relevancy to each nation’s strategy for security and prosperity. The first such bilateral conference, held between U.S. and Japanese policymakers and military members from the Government of Japan, U.S. Embassy Tokyo, USFJ, and other organizations, convened in Tokyo and at Yokota Air Base, Mar. 10 through 13, 2023.



Sasakawa USA is a Washington-based think tank dedicated to deepening the understanding of and strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan for the benefit of a free and open international community. Its activities mainly focus on security and diplomacy, through exchanges, dialogue, analysis, publications, and networking. In this way, Sasakawa USA established the NEXT Alliance Initiative in 2021 to allow for more liaison points for both countries’ policymakers and subject matter experts, building upon the already solid planning and information sharing routines that the alliance utilizes daily.



“This is a relatively new initiative, and this is our first conference in Japan; so, in this sense, it is the first time we have worked with anyone in Japan on a NEXT event, let alone USFJ,” said James L. Schoff, senior director of Sasakawa USA. “We’ve facilitated Congressional Study Groups and research trips to Japan, but with how prevalent the security and defense environment has become with our two countries, the NEXT Alliance Initiative represents a shift by us to begin carrying out more traditional think tank activities by ourselves and with partners rather than just funding others to do that work.”



Over the course of four days, members reviewed and discussed Japan’s updated National Defense and Security Strategy documents, cybersecurity, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces buildup, command and control frameworks, and the U.S. forces footprint, responsibilities, and capabilities in Japan. What participants walked away with was a new advocacy group concentrated in further exploring ways to enhance the planning, logistics and communication proficiencies between the two alliance countries, looking at other avenues of approach to shoring up the overall defense of Japan and the interoperability for disaster relief operations.



“Bilateral [command and control] in today’s operating environment is crucial, from rescue to defense,” said Wellons. “Countering pacing threats requires a combined presence and effort at each level, and while we have that, the race for improvement won’t slow no matter how good we already are.”