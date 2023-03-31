A Career Built to Last

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- While uncertainty ensued leading to high school graduation, now Tech. Sgt. Keiffer Whetstine, an aerospace ground equipment mechanic assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, recalls his decisions to join the Missouri Air National Guard (MOANG) as an incredible career choice.



“I've been in for 14 years and I joined the Air National Guard in February of 2009, when I was in high school,” said Whetstine.



Being a Troy, Kansas, native, Whetstine was familiar with Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. “One of my stepdad’s good friends worked here in aerospace ground equipment,” says Whetstine. “That's basically how I got my foot in the door.”

While Whetstine grew up in a small town in Kansas, his opportunity to travel the globe was no longer a dream after he became an Airman in the MOANG.



“As a high school kid, you don't really know much about life yet,” says Whetstine. “But what I saw from the guard is the traveling, seeing the world and getting paid for it.” As a MOANG Airman, Whetstine has experienced different countries and continents by means of serving his state and country in the U.S. Air Force.



As an aerospace ground equipment mechanic, Whetstine maintains equipment that impacts different systems within a C-130 Hercules aircraft.



“We service and repair all the mechanics[equipment] that actually work on the aircraft,” says Whetstine. “We get them what they need whether it’s a nitrogen cart, heater, light cart or generator.” The Air Force is comprised of many different career fields that lead to one main idea: one team, one fight.



Whetstine said that everybody thinks you’re a pilot in the Air Force, but while pilots are important, it takes everyone to accomplish a mission.



Being in the Air National Guard has changed Whetstine’s life in many ways, and the years he continues to serve allow him to become a better leader.



“I try to work hard,” says Whetstine. “I try to do what I can do and to be good at it.” Whetstine has been working in an Active Guard Reserve position since 2019.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 Story ID: 441793 Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US