911th AW announces Outstanding Airmen of the Year at first commander’s call since 2020

Col. Bryan M. Bailey, 911th Airlift Wing commander, and 911th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski announced the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a commander’s call, April 2, 2023.



The winners for calendar year 2022 are as follows:



- Airman Category: Senior Airman Noah Irwin, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron



- NCO Category: Tech. Sgt. Jared Schwartzbauer, 758th Airlift Squadron



- Senior NCO Category: Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Wagner, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron



- First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Lindsey, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



- Company Grade Officer Category: 1st Lt. Matthew Shannon, 911th Logistics Readiness Squadron



- Field Grade Officer Category: Maj. Wesley Baranowski, 911th Operations Support Squadron



- Civilian Category II: Colleen Czachowski



The trophies given to award winners were designed by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Simmons, made from locally-sourced materials and assembled on-base by Steel Maintainers.



Bailey took time to honor not only the wing’s exceptional performers, but also every Steel Airman in attendance by lauding their volunteer spirit and dedication to service to the nation.



“There is a difference between being someone and doing something, and each of you have chosen to do something,” he said. “I am in awe of the thousand doers in this hangar, and I am proud to serve with each one of you.”



Jendrzejewski also highlighted the service and excellence present in the wing, emphasizing the importance of a joint commitment to the Air Force Core Values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do.



“If better is possible,” said Jendzejewski, “good is not acceptable.”



This was the first in-person commander’s call held at the 911th AW since before the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. Groups and squadrons stood in military formation for the first time in almost a decade, dusting off deep-rooted traditions and skills in stationary drill and military discipline.



For some Steel Airmen, this was the first time doing stationary drill movements since basic military training or technical school. Bailey reminded all Steel Airmen of that experience and the driving sound of drums during parade marching cadence. Those drums, he said, reminded each Airmen that they were all moving forward in the same direction. Similarly, the 911th AW has its own drumbeat that all Steel Airmen should follow in the wing’s priorities: Defend the base, mobilize forces, and take the fight to the enemy.



“Those are not my priorities,” Bailey said. “That is how I choose to iterate what the nation needs us to do. Make no mistake, we are under attack every day. Don’t make it easy. Be a hard target and stay ready to fight.”

