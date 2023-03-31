Hidden talents rise during the 2023 Adaptive Recovery Sports Camp

Photo By Keisha Frith | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Obed Lebron (second from left) dives during training while...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Obed Lebron (second from left) dives during training while athlete mentor, program alum, and Invictus Games competitor Ross Alewine looks on. U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 31, 2023.Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the DoD Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (DOD photo by Keisha Frith) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C –Over 70 wounded ill and injured, Soldiers from different military installations traveled to Fort Bragg to participate in the Adaptive Recovery Sports Camp, March 28 -April 6.



“Being in this environment, you see the injuries and the wounds, but the Soldiers are much more capable than what they have experienced, they have hidden talents,” said Staff Sgt. Obed Lebron.



According to Lebron, it’s difficult to tell what some of these Soldiers are capable of until you see them in action. It is quite humbling to be amongst them.



Everyone has a story to tell, one that does not focus on the wounds, but the experience gained from being a part of something bigger than themselves.



“It’s really impressive” said Lebron.



This is quite the encouragement for Lebron and so many others who don’t hesitate to participate in activities that they are medically cleared for.

The Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) through the SRU’s manages the recovery of wounded ill and injured Soldiers who require complex care.



Lebron even surprised himself when he won one of the track and field events which is one of his favorites.

Medical clearance and safe application are the order of each event as trained personnel provide instructions on the proper execution of each sporting activity.



Lebron could be seen swimming up and down the pool as the swim instructor taught him and others how to perform a proper back stroke.

Lebron who was stationed overseas is currently assigned to the Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) for a back injury he sustained while overseas among other issues.



A unit he did not know existed before his assignment there however, Lebron expresses his thankfulness to the SRU.



“I didn't think this facility was even a thing until I got orders from Korea to come here to Fort Bragg to this SRU.”



“It’s the amount of care, it’s unbelievable the staff are attentive, they genuinely care about the Soldiers. Not just us but our family members. they always ask about my family and that’s meaningful.”



Lebron is looking forward to making the Army Team and representing Fort Bragg soon to be Fort Liberty.



“To continue to be in the fight by participating in these events would give me a sense of purpose and a sense of meaning to my life,” said Lebron.



The 2023 Warriors Games Challenge will be held in June, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.