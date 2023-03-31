The 121st Air Refueling Wing participates in a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio - The 121st Air Refueling Wing participated in a four-day Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection, on March 30, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio.



Maj. Sherri Weaver, the 121st Air Refueling Wing Director of Inspections, states, “The nuclear operational readiness inspection is how our wing exercises our plan that pertains to nuclear deterrence.”



A NORI allows inspectors to evaluate the base’s readiness and nuclear deterrence capabilities, to successfully fulfill the 121st mission of being the most effective and reliable Air Refueling Wing in the United States Air Force, delivering combat-ready Airmen, unwavering nuclear deterrence, and the first response to the security and defense of the state and nation.



“In the real world, if this were to happen, inspector generals do not play a role at all,” Weaver explains. “We are just here for preparation and to help Air Mobility Command determine if we're ready or not to meet this mission requirement.”



“We also have the wing inspection team members who are our eyes and ears on the line,” says Weaver. “They are helping us to determine where we are lacking and where we are meeting capabilities."



The maintainers and aircrew have been improving their tasks consistently.



IG and WIT participated in many meetings and training to be able to evaluate the NORI.



“It takes all of us to complete this mission,” Weaver explains. “There was a huge push of effort to get us where we are this weekend.”



The 121st is always looking for ways to improve and increase readiness.



“The goal of the inspection overall is that we meet our plans and that we provide nuclear deterrence to ensure the security of our nation,” says Weaver.

