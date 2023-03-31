SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team of the 301st Fighter Wing hosted a meet and greet event near the 301st FW headquarters on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on April 1, 2023.

The event is part of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which aims to raise awareness and prevent sexual violence in the military and civilian communities.

The SAPR team offered coffee, donuts, and informational items to attendees, as well as talking points to spark conversations and fellowship.

Col. Benjamin Harrison, 301 FW commander, signed a memorandum of understanding on SAPR goals. The memorandum outlines the commitment and responsibilities of each organization to foster a culture of respect and support for victims of sexual assault.

Laura Loftin, 301 FW sexual assault response coordinator, said, “The SAPR team is your ally in the fight against sexual violence. There are many opportunities for you to get involved and make a difference.”

The SAPR team has planned more events throughout April, such as a Virtual 5K Run or Walk. Interested participants can pick up a free SAPR t-shirt in the Airman Readiness Center Bldg. 1766 lobby. Loftin also encourages everyone to wear teal every Tuesday in April, as teal is the official awareness color for SAPR.

Cindy Roland, 301 FW sexual assault response coordinator, said, “Another event that the SAPR team is organizing is the What Were You Wearing exhibit, which challenges the myth that clothing provokes sexual assault.”

The exhibit features outfits that resemble what survivors were wearing when they were assaulted, along with their stories. The outfits range from pajamas to uniforms to jeans and t-shirts, showing that sexual violence can happen to anyone, regardless of what they wear. The exhibit aims to create empathy and solidarity with survivors, and to shift the blame from the victims to the perpetrators.

Members of the 301 FW SAPR Office can be reached at 301FW.SARC@us.af.mil or 817-782-3827.

Survivors of sexual assault in the DoD community can access specialized support at SafeHelpline.org or by calling 877-995-5247.

Follow the 301st SAPR FB @ https://www.facebook.com/pages/301st-Fighter-Wing-Sexual-Assault-Prevention-and-Response-Program/346978815406639

Military1Source: 800-342-9647, National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 09:34 Story ID: 441770 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023, by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.