Navy Seabees Partner with Norwegian Defense Estates Agency

OSLO, Norway — Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Nordic and personnel from Forsvarsbygg, the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency (NDEA), partnered together to conduct training on multiple cold weather construction efforts on Evenes Air Station and Ramsund Naval Base, Norway, March 15, 2023.



While training together, the team simultaneously furthered construction initiatives that support the Norwegian Armed Forces and its allies. Forsvarsbygg passed along invaluable knowledge and expertise to the Seabees in regards to performing construction in harsh artic conditions.



“The Seabees here have quickly adapted to the harsh arctic conditions and have learned invaluable construction skills through working alongside Forsvarsbygg on both Evenes Air Station and Ramsund Naval Base,” said NMCB 1 Detail Assistant Officer-in-Charge, Equipment Operator Chief Shawn Hinton.



The Seabees have been performing a myriad of projects on the installations in support of Forsvarsbygg. Most recently, they have been assisting with taxiway and apron repairs on the airfield of Evenes Air Station. Using a Heatwork ground heating machine, the Seabees have gained knowledge of how to place concrete and asphalt in cold weather conditions. They have also been using their Civil Engineering Support Equipment (CESE) in the clearing and grubbing efforts of a large area for a new Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) complex, supporting the expansion efforts of Evenes Air Station.



“Working alongside Norwegian engineers has been extremely beneficial for both sides by sharing construction techniques and best practices,” said Hinton. “Our entire team looks forward to furthering these techniques and continuing work alongside our Norwegian counterparts.”



The Seabees are also working with Forsvarsbygg engineers on the development of a project to construct an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) training area. The purpose of the project is to provide an area for Norwegian military engineers and their allies to train in and strengthen ADR capabilities. The ADR training area will consist of earthwork and follow-on concrete placements to construct a mock taxiway and airfield; providing a realistic venue to train in ADR. The Seabees intend on starting construction this coming spring.



“My team is very fortunate and proud to be able to learn from and work alongside the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency on this project,” said Lt. Matthew Breuer, ADR Training Area Project NMCB 1 Detail Nordic officer-in-charge. “This project will strengthen interoperability with our host nation partners; and the end-result will provide an incredible opportunity to train in Airfield Damage Repair in an extreme cold weather environment. This project will provide a dedicated, realistic area that Norwegian military engineering units and their allies can use to train proficiently in ADR.”



NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Sixth Fleet areas of operation in direct support of CTF 68.



22NCR provide command and control of Naval Construction Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in direct support of CTF 68.



CTF 68 headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR.

