Navy Announces Launch of Online Survey to Solicit Public Input on Non-Fuel Re-Purposing of Red Hill

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy is inviting the public to participate in two surveys as part of an outreach program to solicit public recommendations for non-fuel repurposing alternatives of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) after it is defueled and closed.



The first survey is now available online to the general public and can be accessed at the website: https://www.redhillrepurposing.com/. People who registered on the website to be notified when the survey was ready have been contacted. The deadline to complete the online survey is May 31, 2023, and it is available to everyone on Oahu. It will give the public the opportunity to provide suggestions for the non-fuel repurposing of Red Hill, identify how people are hearing and learning about Red Hill, and ask the community to identify additional information they would like to know. Responses to the survey are confidential and anonymous, and no personal information will be included with the results.



A separate survey will be conducted later this summer to a geographically representative set of households from across Oahu with an oversampling of households in the Red Hill area. This survey will be conducted by mail with households in geographic areas surrounding Red Hill and via the internet with households island-wide.



Milestones - Time Frame



Contract Award - 31 January 2023



Release First Survey on Website - April 2023



Spring FTAC Meeting – Provide Update on Qualitative Survey - June 2023



Release Second Survey via On-Line and Distribute Mail Out - June 2023



Analyze Survey Results and Prepare Report - September 2023



Submit Final Report on Surveys to Navy - November 2023



Fall FTAC Meeting – Provide Results on Quantitative Survey - November 2023



The surveys are part of a contract between the Navy and the Nakupuna Companies, a Native Hawaiian-owned and local small business. The contract requires Nakupuna to develop a report, based on local public input, regarding potential alternative uses of the facility following its closure. The Nakupuna Companies has subcontracted local firm SMS Research & Marketing Services, Inc., to develop and administer the surveys. The results of the study will be available to the public. The Navy intends to use this community input on the recommended beneficial non-fuel reuse of the RHBFSF in a separate report due to Congress in February 2024.



The Navy will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the surveys via periodic press releases and other communication outreach efforts, including but not limited to providing updates to community groups, neighborhood boards, Native Hawaiian organizations and other interested parties.



On May 6, 2022, the DOH issued an Emergency Order to the Navy requiring the Navy to defuel and close the RHBFSF. A requirement in that order for closing the facility was for the Navy to meet with the DOH. That meeting was held on July 14, 2022, and included discussion on closure options and elements the DOH required in the Closure Plan. The Navy’s Closure Plan, submitted to the DOH and the public on Nov. 1, 2022, included provisions for the Navy to explore and evaluate potential options. The Department of Defense will not allow for hazardous materials to be stored over the aquifer, and the Navy, at DOH’s request, has committed to exploring possible beneficial non-fuel reuses of the RHBFSF. As part of fulfilling the requirement of the DOH, the Navy awarded this contract to the Nakupuna Companies.



The Navy is committed to keeping the public informed on the status of this initiative by publishing periodic press releases. For more information on these actions, go to https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/Red-Hill-News-Releases-and-Media- Coverage/

