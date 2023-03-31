177th Fighter Wing Concludes Participation in Red Flag 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- The 177th Fighter Wing participated in Red Flag Nellis 23-2 hosted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron (CTS) at Nellis Air Force Base on the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR). Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat exercise designed to provide a realistic experience for military pilots, flight crew members and maintainers from various disciplines.



Red Flag Nellis 23-2 hosted more than 20 units, including the 119th Fighter Squadron of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, and approximately 1,800 service members from around the world. Participation in the Red Flag exercise is often a significant milestone for Airmen.



The 414th CTS simulates authentic air combat sorties in deployed settings by utilizing "enemy" hardware and live ammunition in a safe learning environment.



“Red Flag is a chance for 119th pilots to receive training we wouldn't normally receive at home,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Long, commander of the 119th Fighter Squadron.



Red Flag seeks to increase the skill-sets of multi-capable Airmen of all ranks, providing them with the experience necessary to engage in potential conflicts.



“Training prioritizes first-timer’s combat missions, mission commander upgrades, and flag-unique experiences that contribute most to readiness,” said Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Additionally, participants led and learned in the world's best combat debrief, while writing into the next chapter of the Red Flag’s resilient heritage.”



The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. The exercise is vitally important for service members to maintain combat readiness, providing services not readily available to the 177th Fighter Wing.



All of this gives pilots the training they need to engage future adversaries including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counterair air-interdiction.



“For our younger pilots, all they’ve known is AC (Atlantic City),” said Long. “When they fly at Nellis, they understand we’re just one component of the larger force and there’s a lot more going on. For the older pilots, it’s a great chance to refine their tactical leadership – I’ve really enjoyed letting them lead missions and do the mission planning.”



Red Flag 23-2 was unique due to the inclusion of certain allied forces, training to increase the interoperability and integration of U.S. armed forces in air operations around the world.



“The Israeli F-35 participation in Red Flag is another step forward for the U.S. and its allies in the transition to the next level of air warfare,” said Hutchinson. “It is a rare opportunity for warfighters from both countries to integrate our most advanced capabilities.”



The 177th Fighter Wing’s visit to Nellis Air Force Base was largely a success. Because of Red Flag, Air Force fighter pilots and maintainers across the country are more ready to maintain air superiority.



“Red Flag is a great opportunity for the entire 177th Fighter Wing to train and prepare for future taskings,” said Long. “I am immensely proud of all the Jersey Devils were able to accomplish at Nellis.”

