Fort McCoy hosts Physical Security Training Workshop

FORT McCOY, Wisconsin – U.S. Army Reserve Centers just became more safe and more secure. Several Soldiers and civilians learned about a myriad of security measures at a U.S. Army Reserve Command Physical Security Training Workshop hosted by the 88th Readiness Division on Fort McCoy, Wis., March 28-30, 2023.



The U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians studied several physical security measures, including Admin Key and Lock Control, Annual Property Book Inventory, Risk Analysis, and Physical Security Officer duties and responsibilities.



Staff Sgt. Robert Miller assigned to the Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, said he feels more prepared to maintain the detachment’s physical security requirements after attending this workshop,



“It was satisfying to learn that the U.S. Army and USARC have, and are continuing to develop solid, protective measures against all possible adversaries.



Mark J. Geikowski, the Division’s Deputy G34, supervisory physical security specialist, said the workshop which is among 12 taught by the Division this fiscal year is meant to assist minimum requirements under the U.S. Army Reserve Pamphlet 190-1 and is in addition to four mandatory Army-wide Physical Security Online training courses. “These selected physical security officers must complete all of the courses for duty certification,” said Giekowski. “This training is specific to the uniqueness of the Army Reserve requirements that may be added from the active Army but meets the Department of the Army requirements.”



Miller said the students also were provided with guidance on how to prepare the Reserve and facilities for protection against inside and outside threats.



The workshop also was taught by the inspectors who cover the region where the workshops are held. Geikowski said this means that the students in these workshops will more than likely have the same inspectors when it comes time for their annual Physical Security Inspections. “This helps them put a name to the face and start communicating between each other,” he said.



The next workshop supported by the 88th will be at Elwood, Ill., April 4-6.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 17:30 Story ID: 441732 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy hosts Physical Security Training Workshop, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.