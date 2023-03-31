IWTC San Diego Honors Information Warfare History

Courtesy Photo | 230315-N-N0484-1001 - Michele Diamond, Visual Support Branch, posed with one of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230315-N-N0484-1001 - Michele Diamond, Visual Support Branch, posed with one of the newly completed Information Warfare rating boards at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego. IWTC San Diego provides a continuum of training to Cryptologic Technicians (CTs), Intelligence Specialists (ISs), Information Systems Technicians (ITs), Electronics Technicians (ETs), and Information Warfare officers at sites across the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility (AOR), which prepares them to conduct Information Warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Katie B. Jensen/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego is nearing completion of a building beautification project focused on honoring and preserving Information Warfare (IW) ratings and history.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Cryptologic Technicians (CTs), Intelligence Specialists (ISs), Information Systems Technicians (ITs), Electronics Technicians (ETs), and IW officers at sites across the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility (AOR) that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



Michele Diamond, visual support branch lead for IWTC San Diego, performed hundreds of hours of research, collating images, logos, and devices related to each rating.



“This project highlights the importance of honoring and remembering U.S. Naval heritage and history,” said Diamond.



As students, staff, and visitors traverse the various IWTC San Diego facilities across San Diego filled with historic memorabilia, the visual timeline highlights the profound impact IW Sailors have had on the U.S. Navy and national security.



Sailors from across the command provided written input about their rates denoting critical moments of history important to their particular community, including Commander J. Allan Towns, Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Craig Bowen, Cryptologic Technician Maintenance 2nd Class Robert Kennedy, Electronics Technician 1st Class Toney Somee, Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Cavalluzzi, and Information System Technician 1st Class Joshua Barker.



“While many of these Sailors are no longer at the command, their continued impact on IWTC San Diego and the IW community can been seen on each one of these boards,” said Cmdr. Jordan Adler, executive officer , IWTC San Diego.



The final installment of IW rating boards is slated to be finished by the end of 2023.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.