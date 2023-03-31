Army Reserve NCO takes gold at Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Sgt. Emily Green of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named Noncommissioned...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Sgt. Emily Green of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the 99th Readiness Division during a March 30 award ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia, following a week-long Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Sgt. Emily Green of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the 99th Readiness Division during an award ceremony here March 30 following a week-long Best Warrior Competition.



“As a Best Warrior competitor, I believe I am pushing myself and my skills as a Soldier to the next level,” said Green, who hails from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.



The Best Warrior Competition is comprised of Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.



As for the competition itself, Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board.



"'Teach, Coach and Mentor' is something I speak about with my Soldiers all the time; it's important because we are continually learning," said Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, 99th RD command sergeant major. "It's important to let our junior Soldiers know that they have a part and that we repect their knowledge and input into decisions."



During the competition, Soldiers were also challenged with tasks that could have earned them the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge or the Army Excellence in Competition - Pistol Marksmanship.



Competitions like Best Warrior allow Soldiers to work outside their military occupational specialties and get back to basics.



“I enjoy pushing my boundaries and making myself a better person and well-rounded Soldier; that is why I decided to do this competition,” Green shared.



Green joined the Army five years ago as a musician and has a bachelor’s degree in music education from West Chester University. In her Army tenure, she’s gained a plethora of knowledge and serves in additional roles such as the unit prevention leader and is a certified combat life saver.



“Aside from being a saxophone player, the Army Reserve has provided me with opportunities to improve upon myself and grow as an individual,” she said. “Being a music teacher and a member in an Army Reserve band provides me with a lot of musical knowledge that I can implement into my classroom.”



Green’s short-term goals are to promote to the rank of staff sergeant and continue her Army career.



For more information about Army careers and opportunities, visit https://www.goarmy.com/