NAMRU San Antonio takes Predictive Index to enhance Teamwork, Communication

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 29, 2023) – Researchers assigned...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 29, 2023) – Researchers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended a Predictive Index behavioral assessment conducted by Capt. David Brenner, director, Leader Development Academy, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The Predictive Index, which was taken by members of the command in December 2022, is a self-report measurement in the form of a 6-10 minute survey that asks a person to choose adjectives that describe their personality. It was developed and validated for use within occupational and organizational populations. NMLPDC utilizes mobile training teams of certified analysts to administer the Predictive Index behavioral assessment to commands of Navy Medicine world-wide. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 29, 2023) – To increase proficiency through communication and teambuilding within Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Capt. David Brenner, director, Leader Development Academy, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), traveled to the Tri-Service Research Laboratory to brief results of a Predictive Index behavioral assessment.



The Predictive Index, which was taken by members of the command in December 2022, is a self-report measurement in the form of a 6-10 minute survey that asks a person to choose adjectives that describe their personality. It was developed and validated for use within occupational and organizational populations.



Navy Medicine commands utilize the Predictive Index to allow their leaders to design more effective teams and manage employees in a way that pushes them to perform at the top of their game.



“Presenting the Predictive Index to units may be able to help people to learn more about how they would like to be communicated with, and how others see them when they communicate,” said Brenner, of Long Island, N.Y. “This helps Navy Medicine by making teams work better with each other and more able to realize when folks are being placed in situations that they would not normally be comfortable with. Additionally, it helps by being able to know people and task them more effectively.”



According to Brenner, the Presentive Index behavioral assessment is not mandatory, but commands may request it by contacting NMLPDC which utilizes mobile training teams of certified analysts to administer to commands of Navy Medicine world-wide.



“It’s a phenomenal tool in a commander’s toolbox as it enhances communication and provides an understanding of leadership styles critical to the success of highly functioning teams,” said NAMRU San Antonio Executive Officer Capt. Ewell Hollis, of Nashville, Tenn. “NAMRU San Antonio has an incredibly gifted and talented array of leaders. The Predictive Index will enable them to more confidently and effectively lead up and lead down.”



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.