The Fire Officer 3 course consists of 13 training days and occurs seven times throughout the year, training an average of 15 students per class.

The course is one of many follow on trainings Fire Protection professionals can experience at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

In the Fire Officer 3 course, students get a hands-on scenario to organize an Incident Command Post and delegate where resources need to go to manage any potential disaster a team of Fire Protection professionals could come across.

“In this course, we are learning the tactics to control incidents that are at level 3,” said Tech. Sgt. Thomas Stewart, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Officer 3 student. “We are learning to support our partners outside the base and work with them when incidents occur.”

The hands-on training at Goodfellow is unique because of the Norma Brown Air Force Base Trainer, a tabletop-style model used by instructors to help students experience an immersive learning environment.

Students will return to their home bases to spread this knowledge in tangent with training at the base.

“We’re putting more tools in the toolbox,” said Geron Ramsdell, 312th Training Squadron instructor. “Our goal as instructors is to enable these students to not only be capable themselves but build their current and future teams to the same level of efficiency.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 14:39 Story ID: 441706 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The calm during the storm, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.