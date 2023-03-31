Army Reserve Soldier takes gold at Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Spc. Timothy Murphy of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named Soldier of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Spc. Timothy Murphy of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named Soldier of the Year for the 99th Readiness Division during a March 30 award ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia, following a week-long Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Spc. Timothy Murphy of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named Soldier of the Year for the 99th Readiness Division during an award ceremony here March 30 following a week-long Best Warrior Competition.



“As one of the competitors, I get the opportunity to prove to myself that I have what it takes to be more and do more as a Soldier, which means holding myself to a higher standard,” said Murphy, who hails from Mineola, New York.



The competition is comprised of Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.



As for the competition itself, Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board.



"When I talk about 'Teach, Coach and Mentor,' it's not just for the senior leaders, it's also for the junior leaders," said Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, 99th RD command sergeant major. "We want our Soldiers to develp their skills to continue on as the warriors they are."



During the competition, Soldiers were also challenged with tasks that may earn them the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge or the Army Excellence in Competition - Pistol Marksmanship.



“I pride myself on always being the hardest worker in the room. I intend on doing that throughout this competition” shared Murphy, who joined the Army two years ago, is a drummer with the 78th Army Band, and within that time has developed a knack for balancing both his civilian and Army goals with one complementing the other.



“Being an Army Reserve Soldier has taught me to be a better leader, teacher and musician," he said.



These competitors are U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, which means they are "twice the citizen." They have civilian obligations outside of wearing their uniform. For Murphy, he’s an emergency medical technician and a full-time student, currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree for music education.



The Army Reserve is helping pave a path for Murphy and providing him with experiences he can use both in and out of uniform.



“Should a situation arise, I’ll have the ability to protect my people from danger, whether a fellow Soldier or another first responder, I want to possess the knowledge and know how to handle it,” Murphy said. “Being a Soldier and being part of this competition is helping me achieve that.”



