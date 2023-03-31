Altus AFB is the first Military Treatment Facility under the Defense Health Agency to receive no Requirements for Improvement during a triennial survey.

Altus AFB earned the distinction of being the Defense Health Agency's first Military Treatment Facility (MTF) to undergo a triennial survey without Requirements for Improvement (RFIs).

Altus received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation and primary care certification, a symbol of quality reflecting the highest level of a health care organization’s commitment to patient care. The surveyors conduct onsite observations and interviews to see how a military medical treatment facility demonstrates continuous compliance with its performance standards.

Col. Daniel Roberts, clinic MTF director, said the 97th Medical Group’s outstanding performance on the Joint Commission’s accreditation survey demonstrates his team’s extraordinary dedication and commitment to the health care mission.

“I am so proud of our team. Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval by this external organization speaks to the high quality of care our team provides,” he said. “But to achieve zero findings on the survey proves our team goes above and beyond to care for our warfighters and their families.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. Hospitals are inspected every three years for accreditation.

Justin Helin, The Joint Commission coordinator for Altus, said The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization and the nation’s oldest, most respected, and largest accrediting body in healthcare. “Earning accreditation with zero findings shows we are doing the right thing at the right time to ensure Ready, Reliable Care to those we honorably serve,” he said.

The Director of the Central Oklahoma Small Market under the Defense Health Agency, Col. Daniel Bridon echoed Col. Roberts and Mr. Helin saying, “I’m Proud of the 97th Medical Group and all that the team has contributed to Central OK Market’s collective efforts to continuously provide Ready Reliable Care to those that deserve it most. It is an amazing accomplishment to receive zero findings from The Joint Commission triennial survey and gives confidence to the Airmen and families they serve.”

