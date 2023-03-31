Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Schoolhouse to Colombia

    From the Schoolhouse to Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    03.31.2023

    Story by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    BOGOTA, Colombia - U.S. Army Maj. John Dye is a field artillery advisor from Elgin, Okla. assigned to 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade.

    SFABs are all volunteer forces in the U.S. Army. Dye recognized early in their inception he wanted to be a part of an elite team. He joined the SFAB because it sounded exciting.

    “It’s probably the most rewarding unit I’ve been in during my active and guard time,” said Dye.

    Dye added, “I thought it would be really amazing if I could get to go overseas and advise other armies on field artillery.”

    Dye’s home duty station is a premier training institution for the United States Army's artillery soldiers and officers. Located in Lawton, Oklahoma, Fort Sill has been the home of the Field Artillery School since 1911 and has played a pivotal role in shaping the tactics, techniques, and procedures used by artillery units in combat.

    Dye shares his experiences as an instructor at the Field Artillery School with his Colombian peers l to help enhance their capabilities and capacity. He also noted that the Colombian forces have a good field artillery foundation, but the SFAB wants to assist in bringing them to the next level.

    Army advisors working with partner nations spend time embedded with their security force partners, working alongside them to support a wide array of tasks.

    Some of those tasks can include training development and can also involve providing support to operations.

    “When you’re a combat advisor and living with [the partner] for six months you don’t have store hours, we’re always on call to assist when requested,” said Dye.

