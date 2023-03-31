Lithuanian Air Force Commander Visits 171st Air Refueling Wing

Col. Raymond L. Hyland, Jr., commander of the 171st Air Refueling Wing welcomed Col. Ananas Matutis, Lithuanian Air Force Commander, to visit the 171s ARW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wednesday March 22, 2023.



Col. Matutis boarded a KC-135T aircraft in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and witnessed an aerial refueling mission between the KC-135T and an EC-130J aircraft assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing, while en route to the 171st ARW.



Col. Hyland and Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wiley shared lunch with Col. Matutis, Command Sergeant Major Alvydas Tamošiūnas, Command Senior Enlisted leader of the LTU AF, and Major Romualdas Gečionis, Military Assistant to the Commander of the LTU AF, as well as other senior members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to strengthen State Partnership Program security cooperation and to strategically plan current & future military-to-military engagements.



“It was great to get a chance to meet Col. Matutis in his new position and renew old friendships with him and his staff,” said Col. Hyland. “During the visit we were able to brief him on our capabilities and how we can continue to support the LTU AF and grow the state partnership program. Because of this discussion Col. Matutis discovered other areas and developed some new ideas of how the 171st can support the LTU AF in the future. We look forward to continuing our strong cooperation with him and his county.”



The Pennsylvania National Guard has partnered with the country of Lithuania since 1993 as part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. Through this security cooperation program, the PNG has hosted Lithuanian personnel and participated in U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and NATO exercises. For more information, visit www.pa.ng.mil/Offices-Programs/State-Partnership-Program/.

