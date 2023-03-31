Using Her Story to Inspire Others

Culinary Specialist Chief Jasmine Youmes’ decision to join the Navy over 17 years ago became a pivotal moment in her life.

“When I was 17, I was living in a shelter. After moving out and getting an apartment, I was looking for direction,” she recounted. “The Navy not only provided me direction in life, but it also gave me a purpose. It felt like the start to a new life.”

Being a single mother and a newly enlisted Sailor presented its fair share of challenges, and Youmes faced a difficult decision early on in her career.

“My son was very sick during my first enlistment, and we feared that he was going to die,” she said. “That left me with a very difficult decision, but luckily I had a commanding officer and a group of people who supported me through this difficult time in my life.”

Youmes’ son recovered from his illness, and that inspired her to make an important decision.

“I decided to continue my naval career because I saw my son fight for his life, and I knew that if this baby could continue to fight, so could I,” she said. “It was a hard decision to make, but I knew it was the right one.”

Youmes’ leadership skills have continued to grow as her career has progressed. Currently serving as the production chief for Dam Neck Annex Galley, she also recently earned her Chief’s anchors, a major career milestone in the Navy. Chief Petty Officers are some of the Navy’s most critical leaders, tasked with mentoring, guiding, and training junior Sailors. Youmes has relished the opportunity.

“Being a black female in the military has given me the opportunity to mentor and inspire others like me,” she explained.

Reflecting on Women’s History Month, Youmes explained that she has continued to use her experiences and the challenges she overcame as a foundation to inspire other women around her.

“Every woman that joins the service has a different story to tell, and I feel like how we learn and grow from those trials can be an opportunity to inspire those around us,” Youmes said. “Being a single mother and senior enlisted leader has granted me the opportunity to mentor and uplift the junior sailors around me who may be struggling to find balance. That’s what it’s all about for me.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:48 Story ID: 441671 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Using Her Story to Inspire Others, by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.