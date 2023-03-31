Inside OSI Detachment 802: The vital role of counterintelligence in protecting national security

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – The mission of The Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is to identify, exploit, and neutralize criminal, terrorist, and intelligence threats in multiple domains to the Air and Space Forces, Department of Defense (DoD), and the U.S. Government.



At Patrick SFB, OSI Det. 802 is responsible for not only PSFB, but Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS), Fla., Ascension Island, and the 15 south and east Florida counties. They execute activities in three branches: criminal, base level fraud, and counterintelligence (CI).



“The counterintelligence branch collects information and takes action to identify, deceive, take advantage of, stop, or defend against spying, other intelligence work, sabotage, or any other serious threat,” said Krzysztof Wypyski, counterintelligence special agent.



The CI department is the only Air Force agency capable of executing CI operations across the full spectrum of conflict in any domain.



“We are charged with autonomous, timely, and unbiased investigative responsibilities to: defend the nation, pursue justice, protect the Air and Space Forces, and find the truth,” said Wypyski.



The duties of a special agent working in counterintelligence include:



Detecting and providing early warning of worldwide threats to the Air Force

Combating threats to Air Force Information systems and technologies

Providing CI support to Force Protection

Partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to combat threats to the PSFB and CCSFS area of responsibility

Protecting service operations for senior DoD leaders



The subject matter CI special agents investigate includes espionage, treason, spying, terrorism, aspects of assassination, suicide, absent without leave (AWOL) personnel, polygraph exams, unofficial travel, and insider threats.



There are many benefits to the OSI counterintelligence department, not only for the Air and Space Forces, but for local service members and families.



“By safeguarding the people and assets of the greatest Air and Space Forces, OSI's work is indispensable in assuring the integrity, global presence, and readiness for the Air and Space Forces to defend our Nation and preserve liberty and freedoms for everyone,” said Wypyski.

