7th FSS renovates installation to serve mission

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 7th Force Support Squadron recently began renovations across the Child Development Center, fitness center, and dining facility to better serve Airmen and their families.



These changes were inspired by months of community needs assessment surveys and town hall touchpoints for Airmen and their families at Dyess.



“I like any upgrade that has an effect on the Airmen, and pretty much everyone that lives on base,” said Senior Airman Lane Davenport, 7th Comptroller Squadron customer service technician. “It is a huge upgrade and I know that a lot of people do appreciate that. It shows that people on top do care about everyone on this base.”



Upgrades, totaling more than $1.4 million, within the base have become necessary to provide a better quality of life, while maximizing the amount of individuals that facilities could host.



Renovations in the fitness center, dining facility and the Dyess Child Development Center will increase resilience, provide a better quality of life for Airmen and families while promoting base sustainment. These upgrades were several ideas brought forward by Dyess personnel and families.



The fitness center recently upgraded equipment, infrastructure and environment. Improvements include the addition of a 5G Wi-Fi booster, updated cardio equipment, Peloton bikes and other renovations including an indoor track, restroom repairs, tile replacements and skylight repairs that will help provide a comfortable workout environment for Airmen and families.



“The fitness center is a health, recreational and social facility geared towards resilience, exercise and sports activities,” said Capt. Sarah Orvosh, 7th FSS Sustainment Services Flight commander. “The upgrades for this facility were necessary to meet this mission and provide quality of life updates, while also being able to maximize the number of patrons that the facility could host.”



With renovations to the heritage room, the dining facility can now serve as a center point for distinguished visitors along with wing and base engagement.



The 7th FSS modified dining facility equipment, cooking technology and furniture to better improve the services offered at the Longhorn Dining Facility. Modernizations in the heritage room, currently used as a focal point for base engagement, have enhanced seating areas,



furniture, and decorations that honor historical military members and showcase Air Force culture.



Other modifications have impacted families throughout base when considering their smallest members. The Dyess Child Development Center is taking care of families’ priorities while modifying and renovating facilities.



The Dyess Child Development Center has continued expansion within the student capacity. The center will increase its capacity from 218 to 230, which will shorten the wait time for families searching for on base childcare options since childcare is limited within the local area.



“The Dyess CDC is undergoing renovation of classroom space to bring our rooms up to industry-leading standard,” said Mr. Ferdinand Patao, 7th FSS Force Development Flight chief. “Additionally, the 7th FSS is working to form educational partnerships with Cisco College and McMurry University. This partnership with Cisco College and McMurry University establishes a foundation for Child and Youth Program employees to increase job skills and add to the development of specialized vocational skills.”



The 7th Bomb Wing continues to encourage the Dyess Community to bring forth ideas to better the base. If you have an idea to improve quality of life at Dyess you can submit ideas through your chain of command, toon into the quarterly Virtual Town Hall meetings or through the Interactive Customer Evaluation application.



The next Dyess Town Hall is scheduled for April 11, 2023.

