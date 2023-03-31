PRINCETON, Nj. -- The United States Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a wreath laying ceremony at President Grover Cleveland’s gravesite, March 18th, 2023. In honor of Cleveland's 186th birthday and service as the United States’ 22nd and 24th president.

Speakers that attended the ceremony include Major General Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, The Honorable Robert J. Maguire, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (Emeritus) for New Jersey, Mr. Mark Texel, administrator of the office of historic sites and parks for New Jersey and lastly, Mayor Mark Freda, Mayor of Princeton.

The ceremony also included the 78th Army Band and other reservists under the 99th Readiness Division supporting the event.

In reading about the life and accomplishments of President Cleveland, said Major General Faulk. He noticed how he embodies something we often cite as one of the key elements of the United States Army Reserve.

“Making a difference.”, said Faulk. “In other words, “Be all you can be”, both personally and in your contribution to your country.”

Beginning in the 1850s when President Cleveland served as an assistant teacher at the New York Institute for the blind, and then as a lawyer in Buffalo, New York where he earned a reputation for dedication and hard work, Faulk Said. He continued to make a difference as he served throughout New York State.

During that time, President Cleveland moved into politics, becoming the Mayor of Buffalo. Then he served as New York State Governor, until becoming the first democrat elected as President of the United States after the Civil War. He served his first term from 1885 to 1889. He was then re-elected for another term in 1993.

After President Cleveland’s last term, he retired in Princeton, New Jersey, where he lived out his remaining years of life until passing in 1908.

President Cleveland’s final words were, “I have tried so hard to do right.”

Teddy Roosevelt, in his eulogy, compared President Cleveland to a happy warrior who has served on honorable terms, said Maguire. And that he understood that the presidency was a public trust bestowed upon him by the people.

“President Cleveland left a legacy of service as both our 22nd and 24th president, and his memory continues to be honored through this annual wreath-laying ceremony.”, said Faulk. “He made a difference throughout his lifetime, just as our service members continue to make a difference around the world today.”

The annual placement of wreaths at the resting places of past presidents and other famous Americans are coordinated by the White House Military Office.

