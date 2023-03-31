Higher Education Process in TAP Presented at CMTE Conference

Courtesy Photo | Jayne Kaiser, Senior Curriculum Specialist for Military-Civilian Transition Office,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jayne Kaiser, Senior Curriculum Specialist for Military-Civilian Transition Office, presented TAP: the Process, the Curriculum, and the Track to members of the Council on Military Transition to Education in Riverside, California, March 23. (Photo courtesy Diana M. Rodriguez, Military-Civilian Transition Office) see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO) briefed on the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) – TAP: the Process, the Curriculum, and the Track, including a section on managing education, at the Council on Military Transition to Education (CMTE) conference in Riverside, CA on March 22nd and 23rd.



The event was hosted by Norco College, a local Community College, and CMTE member, where approximately 50 conference attendees represented California higher-education institutions, as well as Purdue University, Dartmouth College, Columbia University, and Syracuse University, to name a few.



Since 2018, CMTE has provided recommendations to DoD and other relevant bodies and agencies on policies and practices related to military Service members and veterans transitioning to higher education. CMTE is an emerging, action-oriented forum of Institutions of Higher Learning committed to advancing a culture of collaboration and innovation across the student veteran space. Discussions amongst diverse stakeholders identify areas of excellence within the student veteran space throughout academia along with an exigency to better understand, enhance, influence, and share student veteran policies, programs, initiatives, and innovations at a national level.



CMTE Chairman, Dr. Jon Segars, who is the director for the University of Georgia Student Veterans Resource Center Division of Student Affairs said, "CMTE’s goals are to leverage the best talent in student veteran services to help those transitioning to our colleges and universities; and to foster relationships with agencies involved in the transition process.”



Dr. Segars added, “CMTE members work with military-connected students every day and see, first-hand, the challenges associated with change and culture shock. This carefully selected team of administrators is the right group to address these issues from ground zero to high-level decision making."



MCTO staff included Curriculum Specialists Dr. Scott Swisher, Mrs. Jayne Kaiser*, who briefed during the conference; attendees engaged, asked questions, and participated in valuable discussions during and after the presentation, and Communications Specialist, Diana Rodriguez*.



Attendees responded positively to the insights and a deeper understanding of the material and resources provided to transitioning Service members who attend the DoD Managing Your (MY) Education two-day track.



After Mrs. Kaiser’s presentation, Dr. Segars said, “DoD MCTO helped to guide us through the TAP curriculum and overall transition process for a better understanding of how and why the system works as is does. MCTO and CMTE is a great partnership which we hope to duplicate with other agencies.”



Dr. Segars went on to say, “I felt the conference was a complete success, and we were able to strengthen our committees after a couple of years of turnover is some key positions. The combination of federal and California agencies participating gave us important information we can use in providing quality recommendations.”



After the conference, MCTO Curriculum lead, Dr. Swisher, emphasized, “CMTE is a very important resource for MCTO, and by attending the conference, we were able to meet with a wide range of universities and colleges from across the country, allowing us to not only to get their feedback on some of the challenges facing veterans at institutions of higher education, but also learn more about how universities and colleges are helping veterans succeed in higher education.”



*indicates government contract support