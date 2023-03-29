Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Elder

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the service and leadership of Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Elder during a ceremony held Friday, March 30 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

    Elder served at the clinic from September 2021 to April 2023 as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the facility’s Directorate of Surgical Services. He led 33 staff in completion of more than 340 surgeries while increasing the team’s capabilities and guided 13 Sailors in the performance of military honors at more than 100 funerals.

    He received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

