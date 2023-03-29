USAG Ansbach at the Jobmesse Nurnberg

Photo By Jacqueline Haderlein | NUREMBERG, Germany (March 29, 2023) - U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach's Workforce...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Haderlein | NUREMBERG, Germany (March 29, 2023) - U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach's Workforce Development Program team talks with interested job seekers about job opportunities at the garrison during the Jobmesse Nürnberg, 29 March. Representatives from USAG Ansbach were at the job fair to promote the more than 40 host nation positions currently vacant within garrison Ansbach. see less | View Image Page

NUREMBERG, Germany (March 29, 2023) For the fourth time in the past three years, representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach attended the Jobmesse Nürnberg on March 29 to promote open positions for German citizens as well as promote the command.



The Ansbach team, led by Workforce Development Program Manager, Uwe Wagner, who works within the garrison’s Directorate of Human Resources, manned a booth with promotional items such as informational flyers, business cards and give-away items for interested job seekers. The main intent of working the fair this year – aggressively advertise more than 40 host nation positions currently vacant in Ansbach and recruit fresh local talent.



“The USAG Ansbach currently has 48 vacancies for Local National positions. This number will remain at the same high level or may gradually increase for years to come. This is due to multiple factors such as the general shortage of skilled workers, the retirement of approximately 20% of our workforce in the next four to five years and a requirement for additional personnel due to the growth of the garrison,” emphasized Wagner.



This event has grown from an initial 44 exhibitors in 2021 to more than 75 exhibitors in 2023. Exhibitors included small and medium-sized companies, educational institutions, and representatives from a wide range of industries, trades and crafts, as well as local public offices. The increased interest of local and international employers over the past few years highlights the significance of events like these in the larger cities as the competition for skilled employees is getting tougher each year.



“Therefore, it is important to find innovative and creative ways to present ourselves as a potential employer, to be personally present and to highlight the benefits of an employment with the U.S. Army, respectively the USAG Ansbach and of course what distinguishes us in a positive way from other employers,” said Wagner.



As the doors opened, job seekers started pouring into the hall, anxious to learn more about positions available throughout the region and right off the bat, the Ansbach booth was swarming with interested visitors. Throughout the 6-hour event, garrison representatives engaged directly with job seekers, including some recent high school graduates or teenagers looking at opportunities with their parents.



Many visitors were surprised to learn how many different professions are available to local citizens with the U.S. Army in Middle Franconia. Via conversations with the Ansbach team, job seekers gained a greater understanding of the Army as a reliable local partner and employer. Using fact sheets in both German and English, vacancies and employment conditions were explained and questions about entitlements and benefits were answered on the spot. Furthermore, the application process was thoroughly explained and garrison representatives even provided brief tutorials on how to navigate the local national vacancy database.



Overall, the event was deemed a great success for the garrison after interacting with more than 500 job seekers and distributing approximately 450 flyers and fact sheets, in addition to dozens of business cards, reflecting not only the high interest in the U.S. Army but also the active engagement of our representatives with the job fair attendees.



Interested in working for U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach in one of our open host nation positions? Visit the following link to learn more and apply: https://home.army.mil/ansbach/index.php/careers-page



