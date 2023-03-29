Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Promotes Community Resiliency through Emergency Preparedness

Photo By Patrick Buffett | September is National Preparedness Month – a time when extra educational efforts are...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Buffett | September is National Preparedness Month – a time when extra educational efforts are focused on getting communities ready for the worst Mother Nature can dish out. In the central Virginia area where Fort Lee is located, those unsavory servings have historically included hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, massive flooding and crippling winter storm events. see less | View Image Page

This year, in preparation for the 2023 hurricane season, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) is initiating a grassroots campaign to increase preparedness through community resiliency and advanced planning via two emergency preparedness tools - the AtHoc Notification System and the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS).



The fundamental cornerstone of resiliency begins with awareness, prepared individuals, and engaged leadership, according to Jordan Ogawa, Code 1130 All Hazards Division.



“While we are fortunate to live in Hawaii, we are vulnerable to hurricane damage compounded with being geographically isolated,” Ogawa said. “When these catastrophic events do happen, we, as a community, must be resilient in our ability to resist, absorb, recover, and adapt to any adverse occurrence.”



Therefore, the first emergency preparedness tool requires people to register in the AtHoc Notification System so they can receive critical emergency public information on a moment’s notice.



The AtHoc registration process is simple and can be accessed on their government computers by right-clicking the globe with a purple ring in the system tray of the task bar and choose, Access My Profile.



The second emergency preparedness action is for all military and civilian personnel to update and verify their personal information in the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) on at least a semi-annual basis. The requirements for registration are summarized below:

• Mandatory, all military personnel and their dependents

• Mandatory, non-bargaining unit employees (GS13 and above). Dependent information optional.

• Bargaining unit employee is strictly OPTIONAL-VOLUNTARY but highly encouraged.

• As directed by the CNO, all Commanding Officers will ensure 100 percent compliance for mandatory personnel



The NFAAS system is utilized by the Navy and Marine Corps to account for personnel and their families during widespread natural or man-made disasters. Accurate contact information of personnel and family members is required to facilitate a quick and accurate muster of personnel in affected areas.



Accessing and updating NFAAS is simple and can be done on any device by visiting, https://navyfamily.navy.mil. Login and update member information under the My Info/Contact Information section, and update the work location information of the sponsor.



“Do the right thing - the bottom line is that we may not be able to help you if we can't notify and locate you,” Ogawa said.



For a complete list on what to do for emergency preparedness, visit the Hawaii Emergency Management website at dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/ (ready.hawaii.gov).