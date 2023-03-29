Retreat, Hell! 2/5 Marines honor the service and life of Richard Horner

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Cortez | A photo of Richard Horner is displayed during a memorial service at Gloria Dei...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Cortez | A photo of Richard Horner is displayed during a memorial service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Dana Point, California, March 7, 2023. The memorial service was dedicated to Richard, a retired Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, who fought in the battle of Hue City, Vietnam. He received multiple awards during his service, to include the Silver Star Medal for his actions in battle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez) see less | View Image Page

Gusts of wind blow against your back bringing the vibrant smells of dust and debris to your nostrils. At the same time, each wave of air causes the street signs around you to sway and creak. Your heart starts beating so hard that it drowns out your hearing and adrenaline starts to sink in. You can feel something is not right. Every little sound brings your eyes darting in anticipation. The weight of your vest tugs down on your body making it hard for you to breath in the moist dense air. Each step forward is another step towards uncertainty…



Snap…



Gun fire starts to rage out around you, and you struggle to find cover. Rounds impact the dirt only inches away from you. All too familiar chaos clouds your senses; this is the fog of war. All of a sudden you feel a sharp stinging pain grab hold of you. Then red. Your vision fades out as the last thing you see is a silhouette advancing towards you. You may not make it.



Moments like this were a daily occurrence in Hue City, Vietnam. Retired Brigadier General Mike Downs, the 2/5 company commander in Hue City, described these details during an interview.



“I remember there were four killed in action and 13 wounded that day in Tran Cao Van, Vietnam, " said Michael Downs, retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen.



Richard Horner, a Marine Infantry Officer in 2/5 during the battle of Hue City, overcame experiences such as these constantly. Despite the ever-present danger and chaos, Richard Horner never stopped leading his Marines in a manner that upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and United States Naval Service.



The Marine Corps takes pride in its history and traditions. Great battles are won by heroic men and women who wear the uniform proudly. Richard Lee Horner was one of those Marines who found himself proving just that during the Battle of Hue City, Vietnam.



Horner was born in Rock Island, Illinois on January 14, 1941. Horner later graduated from AlWood High School and studied mechanical engineering at Bradley University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He would follow on employment at North American Aviation where he worked at the space division to help with Projects Apollo, Moon and Saturn. These rocket projects were instrumental in manned space missions that would ultimately put astronauts on the moon.



“My father was a very busy man, but no matter what he did he always found time to be present,” said Randall Horner, Richard Horner’s son. “That's what my dad was, present.”



In 1967, Horner took a formal leave of absence to volunteer for and serve in the United States Marine Corps. He completed Officer Candidate Course in Quantico, Virginia and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He became an infantry officer after graduating from The Basic School, Class 6-67, which was significant because of the unprecedented number of graduates who were killed during training, combat, and other service. Because of this, Class 6-67 had a monument enshrined to them in Quantico, VA.



Horner was assigned to 2nd battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division in Vietnam.



On 1 February 1968, second lieutenant Horner's platoon was attacking toward the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam compound in Hue City. Suddenly, the platoon came under enemy automatic weapons fire. Second lieutenant Horner unhesitatingly exposed himself to the hostile fire while directing his men. Horner was wounded by an exploding rocket round but continued to direct an aggressive attack toward the enemy's position. During the firefight, the platoon radio operator was killed. Without hesitation Horner ignored the hostile fire and crossed the fire-swept terrain to retrieve the radio. This enabled him to maintain control over his men and the two tanks supporting his platoon. Throughout the two-hour engagement, he continued to refuse medical assistance until the enemy was defeated and all the wounded Marines were treated. Horner eventually collapsed from loss of blood and exhaustion and was submitted to medical aid.



Horner was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” device, Purple Heart and Silver Star Medal for his actions in the Battle of Hue City.

Recently, Horner passed away at the age of 82 on February 20, 2023, in Huntington Beach, California.



On March 7, 2023 - Marines from 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, 1st MARDIV, some 50 plus years after Horner’s actions in Vietnam, attended a memorial service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in honor of Richards service and the unit. Fittingly, Marines wearing dress blue uniforms guarded the entrances to the service and disseminated pamphlets detailing the commemoration.



“Us being the most decorated battalion in the Marine Corps, there is a responsibility on those of us in the formation today to remember the legacy that came before us,” said Lt Col. Clinton Hall, commanding officer of 2nd Bn., 5th Marines. “We want to continue to remember those who have moved on because it increases the camaraderie and pride of the Marines and sailors in the battalion.”



After the memorial service Richard was laid to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. U.S Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar folded and presented the National Flag to the Horner family.