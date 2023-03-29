Nebraska State Economic Development Team visits 90 MW missile alert facility

Photo By Joseph Coslett | 2nd Lt. Zheng Jung, 319th Missile Squadron missileer, responds to a call after a team...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Coslett | 2nd Lt. Zheng Jung, 319th Missile Squadron missileer, responds to a call after a team from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and civic leaders from Kimball and Sidney, Nebraska, visited the C-01 missile alert facility near Harrisburg, Nebraska, March 22, 2023. 319 MS educated them on the safe, secure and reliable operation of the Minuteman III system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 90th Missile Wing showed 10 civic leaders from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from Sidney and Kimball the C-01 missile alert facility near Harrisburg to educate them on the safe, secure and reliable operation of the Minuteman III system and discussed the importance of modernizing the system in Kimball County, Nebraska, March 23, 2023.



“I thought the tour was awesome, and I'm always impressed by the professionalism of the people that are working here,” said John Morrison, Mayor of Kimball. “I really feel safe and know we’re in good hands with the Air Force protecting us.”



Lt. Col. Jared Bishop, commander of the 319th Missile Squadron, escorted the group topside to show how security forces Airmen keep the missile complex secure. He also described the essential support positions of the facility manager keeping everything in working order and the missile chef ensuring Airmen stay healthy and well nourished.



“It can’t be overstated how this small but Mighty Ninety team supports the mission to keep our nation safe,” said Bishop. “They are clear proof to our adversaries that we are a capable and credible deterrent.”



Then the team took a slow trip down a 1960s elevator to witness the mission of those tasked with launching the ICBMs, if called upon. The missile combat crew showed the visitors how they command and control up to 10 launch facilities.



“We enjoy showing off our very unique mission,” said Bishop. “We appreciate the surrounding communities that make this really a home for us and support our mission day in and day out.



Also discussed was the Air Force’s modernization plan for the existing Minuteman III systems, including missile silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.



“I'd like to thank the Nebraska State Economic Development Committee, Mayor Morrison and our friends from Kimball and Sidney for coming out and spending some time with us,” said Bishop. “We look forward to our partnership for many years to come.”