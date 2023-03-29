Moody signs first-ever golf course IGSA

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base leadership and Lowndes County, Georgia officials signed a 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement to transfer the Quiet Pines Golf Course to Lowndes County and is projected to be finalized April 1, 2023.



This IGSA is the first of its kind and is an agreement with state or local government to provide, receive or share installation-support services that the local property currently performs.



“IGSAs are an opportunity for Lowndes County to put our care and support for our Moody partners into action,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners county manager. “If our community can meet a need more efficiently and help Moody realize a savings in the process, we have strengthened local services.”



Team Moody supports a large percentage of the local economy and Dukes believes the greatest value is found in the people the base introduces to the local area.



“Our Airmen and the leadership they provide Lowndes County is a treasure beyond measure,” Dukes said. “Weaving our community and Moody AFB together through IGSAs that benefit the Air Force and our community will speak to the resiliency of Moody and Lowndes for decades to come.”



Established in 1968, the name Quiet Pines will remain; however, patrons can expect to see many updates in the future. The first steps will include improvements to the fairways and greens, a restaurant menu that is curated to include locally sourced or Georgia grown ingredients and a pro shop stocked with new merchandise, branded with a new logo that pays tribute to the course’s rich military history.



For Lt. Col. Lon Hopkins, 23rd Force Support Squadron commander, the opportunity for Lowndes County to manage the golf course allows the ability to further ties with the community and increase the quality of life amenities available.



“Lowndes County’s goal is to provide an affordable opportunity for our Airmen, retirees and community members to come together to enjoy not just the game of golf, but great local food and an atmosphere that encourages relaxation,” Dukes said.



Moody AFB leadership and Lowndes County officials see this agreement as a win for both parties.



“In rural areas like this, having recreational activities to do in the community is really important,” Hopkins said. “It builds camaraderie and enhances relationships. Lowndes County has worked closely with us to ensure we continue to have these kinds of opportunities for our Airmen at Moody. We are immensely grateful for their partnership.”



The golf course will close on March 31 and is projected to reopen April 1. Although updates are in the works - patrons can expect to see no change in hours of operations or cost.



For more information or questions about changes, please contact Rachel Thrasher, Lowndes County community development director, at rachel.thrasher@lowndescounty.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 Story ID: 441604 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US