NUWC Division Newport engineer earns test director certification

Photo By James Travassos | Nick Raymond (right), an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division...... read more read more Photo By James Travassos | Nick Raymond (right), an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, receives his Test and Evaluation (T&E) Level III shipboard test director certification plaque from Edwin Rahme (left), deputy, Virginia-class Program Office (PMS 450W) for Warfare Analysis and Test, during a ceremony held on March 2, 2023. Rebecca Chhim (right), head, Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, also attended the event. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Nick Raymond, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, was awarded his Test and Evaluation (T&E) Level III shipboard test director certification from Edwin Rahme, deputy, Virginia-class Program Office (PMS 450W) for Warfare Analysis and Test on March 2.



Raymond, a resident of Barrington, Rhode Island, was hired in August 2018 and has continued to assume increasing amounts of responsibility supporting the Virginia-class Weapon System Accuracy Trials (WSAT) test program over the past three years. As a certified trial director in the Platform Systems Engineering and Evaluation Branch, Raymond serves as the senior government civilian and is responsible to the submarine’s commanding officer for all test execution and management of embarked government and contractor personnel. This position is both personally and professional demanding, requiring a very unique skill set, because of the extending time at sea and aggressive test environment conducted under significant scrutiny.



“Congratulations, this is a significant accomplishment but only a small piece of what I’ve seen you do,” Rahme said. “It is tremendous to see you grow and continue to take out more in the job. You have been a major part of our projects, finding problems, learning and moving ahead. When there was a test director that came down with COVID, you volunteered to stay on, did your due diligence and prepared yourself to finish the project. That was a testament to you and your work ethic and I really appreciate it.”



Rebecca Chhim, head, Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, also attended the certification presentation ceremony.



“In all honesty it’s great to have folks like you taking the initiative to do more and go above and beyond — it’s rare to have,” Chimm said. “You can’t teach initiative, you’ve got to have it, which you do, so thank you so much.”



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



